Andreia MARQUES

A multicultural ( born in Africa, Portuguese origins, raised in France, 6 years in Germany, 8 years in Spain, currently living in London ), proactive, energetic and positive person, always thriving to learn and grow everyday.



I need to work with passion and people I enjoy, and identify myself with the company I work for and its values.



Skills :

-HR areas : Recruitment / People management / Training / Compensation and Benefits

-Retail sector knowledge / New market openings

-Proactive

-Goaloriented

-Teamplayer

-Solution driven

-Multitasking

-Affinity to european law systems

-Affinity to the IT sector



Languages :

-French Native

-German Bilingual

-Spanish Proficiency

-English Proficiency

-Portugues Conversational

-Catalán Basic



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Gestion des ressources humaines

Traduction

Adaptabilité

Travail en équipe

Flexibilité

Communication

Recrutement

Mobilité

Formation