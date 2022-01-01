Menu

Andreia MARQUES

LONDRES

A multicultural ( born in Africa, Portuguese origins, raised in France, 6 years in Germany, 8 years in Spain, currently living in London ), proactive, energetic and positive person, always thriving to learn and grow everyday.

I need to work with passion and people I enjoy, and identify myself with the company I work for and its values.

Skills :
-HR areas : Recruitment / People management / Training / Compensation and Benefits
-Retail sector knowledge / New market openings
-Proactive
-Goaloriented
-Teamplayer
-Solution driven
-Multitasking
-Affinity to european law systems
-Affinity to the IT sector

Languages :
-French Native
-German Bilingual
-Spanish Proficiency
-English Proficiency
-Portugues Conversational
-Catalán Basic

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Gestion des ressources humaines
Traduction
Adaptabilité
Travail en équipe
Flexibilité
Communication
Recrutement
Mobilité
Formation

  • Freedom Recruitment - International Retail recruitment consultant

    2013 - maintenant Freedom Recruitment is a leading retail recruitment consultancy in the UK established in early 1997.
    Our goal is very clear; we find the best candidates for our clients and the best career move for our candidates. We are industry focused and aim to be first to market as much as retailers do.
    Our specialist divisions with retail experienced and multilingual consultants have successfully supported over 2000 brands.

    As an International Retail recruitment consultant division retail, I am responsible to manage recruitment processes from start to end, on an international basis and manage the business development.
    I have a wide network of clients and candidates, recruiting mid to senior and executive level roles all over the world.

  • Desigual - International HR Business Partner

    Barcelone 2008 - 2012 International HR Business Partner - Point of sales :

    -Business Development : New retail market openings ( HR collaboration on more than 40 Desigual store openings since 2009 throughout Europe )

    -Recruitment / Talentacquisition / Training / Compensation and Benefits / Peoplemanagement in collaboration with the Country manager

    -Point of sales follow up : team, recruitment,KPI´s and sales targets

    -Diverse areas : Retail, Department stores and Multibrand

    ******

    -2012 : BP Germany + Austria = 32 stores / 300 employees

    -2009 - 2012 : BP of the Desigual german market : 20 stores/ 200 employees

    -2009 - 2011 : Store openings and BP throughout Europe : France, Belgium, Switzerland, Irland and Holland

