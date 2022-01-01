Menu

Andrés DESANTES DE MERGELINA

Paris

Since I was a kid, I used to walk around with a little notebook in my trousers back pocket. Thoughts, concepts and ideas crossed my mind like non stopping rush hour traffic. My notebook was there to freeze those transient ideas in paper. It is true, lots of ideas but no tools to implement them and, most of all, no ideas of how to make business out of them …

Probably this is the reason why I decided to fight for a double engineer and business education in a multicultural international framework: in order to obtain the tools and the knowledge to understand how to bring all these ideas from the notebook to life.

That resulted in:

- An electrical engineering diploma in France (Ecole Nations Supérieur Electronique et de ses Applications, ENSEA)

- A Master of Science (Embarqued Systems) in the United States (Illinois Institute of Technology, IIT)

- A Master at ESSEC Business School (Strategy and Management of International Business (SMIB)) in Paris and in Singapore

- Ability to get full work done in 3 human languages: English, Spanish and French

- Manage advanced conversations in German and Italian, and basics in mandarin Chines

- A good friend of C++/C#, Assembler, VHDL/Verilog, Matlab and VBA, and advance capabilities for speaking with microprocessors :p

- Web languages couldn’t be left apart!! XML, CSS, PHP...


During my years of education I was lucky to have amazing engineering experiences resulting in an automatic AA and a joint multi security devices system.

In October 2012 I joined CGI Business Consulting in the Digital & Social Interactions business line, where I have the opportunity to speak technology-driven business languages such as clients’ pains and expectations, editors’ specifications, marketing slang and technical geek jargon. I believe I am a reasonable media management strategist, expert in social business software implementation, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud trainer.

If you have multi-disciplinary international projects to manage, rich of challenges, I would appreciate to have the chance to know about them !!!.


Specialties: Social business, social media management projects, trainer, electrical engineering, ideas popping machine, flexibility and multi-tasking

For more information : http://www.tikimee.com/andres-desantes

Mes compétences :
Digital marketing
Digital strategy
Ereputation
Microélectronique
Systèmes embarqués
Consulting
Traitement d'images
Électronique
Intelligence économique
Ingénieur
Stratégie digitale
Management

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - Digital marketing manager

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • CGI Business Consulting - Consultant Digital Strategy | Digital & social interactions - DSIN

    2012 - 2015 Activities:
    - Created internal service offer (online presence audit and collection of needs, animation of Proof Of Concept(POC) development of functional specifications and internal marketing documents, monitoring committees organization, reporting)
    - Gap analysis and migration scope (identified used functions and processes, gave solutions to cover functional gaps, documented the migration steps, forecast costs and planning )
    - Online reputation and presence process management (test organization, online fingerprint and reputation analysis reports, best practices, software solution benchmark, selection/recommendation and management, training)
    - External Social Communities implementation and facilitation (establish project feasibility, define content strategies, communication and organization, benchmark and support on the selection of the technical solution)

  • Illinois Institute of Technology - Gestion du projet de recherche: Visual Targeting System (VTS)

    2011 - 2011 Gestion d'une équipe de recherche. Création du hardware et software et du rapport et présentation. Évaluation du marché et études de possibles applications du système.

    L'objectif consistait à developper un antiaerien automatique permettant de suivre un objet volant, calculer sa trajectoire, le cibler et l'atteindre via un système ballistique.

    More information on: http://www.tikimee.com/andres-desantes

  • TSW Sentinel - Gestion de projet de recherche dans l'amélioration et inter-opération de systèmes de sécurité

    2010 - 2010 Création d'un système de coopération avancé entre différents systèmes de sécurité.

  • Embry-Riddle Aeronautic University - Ingénieur software dans le Department de Strategic Planning

    2009 - 2009 Ingénieur software dans le Department of Strategic Planning dans l'université de Embry-Riddle en Floride, USA. Création d'une plateforme dynamique pour transformer des données financières brutes en information utile gérable dans Oracle, dans une forte coopération et travail en équipe.

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise 2011 - 2013 Advanced Master in Strategy & Management of International Business

    Advanced Master in Strategy & Management of International Business - http://www.essec.fr/programmes/masteres-specialises/strategy-and-management-of-international-business.html

  • Illinois Institute Of Technology IIT (Chicago)

    Chicago 2010 - 2011 Master of Science in electrical engineering

    Microcomputers and Embedded Systems

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De L'Electronique Et De Ses Applications ENSEA

    Cergy 2008 - 2011 Electronique et systèmes embarqués

Réseau