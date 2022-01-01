Andrés DESANTES DE MERGELINA

Since I was a kid, I used to walk around with a little notebook in my trousers back pocket. Thoughts, concepts and ideas crossed my mind like non stopping rush hour traffic. My notebook was there to freeze those transient ideas in paper. It is true, lots of ideas but no tools to implement them and, most of all, no ideas of how to make business out of them …



Probably this is the reason why I decided to fight for a double engineer and business education in a multicultural international framework: in order to obtain the tools and the knowledge to understand how to bring all these ideas from the notebook to life.



That resulted in:



- An electrical engineering diploma in France (Ecole Nations Supérieur Electronique et de ses Applications, ENSEA)



- A Master of Science (Embarqued Systems) in the United States (Illinois Institute of Technology, IIT)



- A Master at ESSEC Business School (Strategy and Management of International Business (SMIB)) in Paris and in Singapore



- Ability to get full work done in 3 human languages: English, Spanish and French



- Manage advanced conversations in German and Italian, and basics in mandarin Chines



- A good friend of C++/C#, Assembler, VHDL/Verilog, Matlab and VBA, and advance capabilities for speaking with microprocessors :p



- Web languages couldn’t be left apart!! XML, CSS, PHP...





During my years of education I was lucky to have amazing engineering experiences resulting in an automatic AA and a joint multi security devices system.



In October 2012 I joined CGI Business Consulting in the Digital & Social Interactions business line, where I have the opportunity to speak technology-driven business languages such as clients’ pains and expectations, editors’ specifications, marketing slang and technical geek jargon. I believe I am a reasonable media management strategist, expert in social business software implementation, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud trainer.



If you have multi-disciplinary international projects to manage, rich of challenges, I would appreciate to have the chance to know about them !!!.





Specialties: Social business, social media management projects, trainer, electrical engineering, ideas popping machine, flexibility and multi-tasking



For more information : http://www.tikimee.com/andres-desantes



Mes compétences :

Digital marketing

Digital strategy

Ereputation

Microélectronique

Systèmes embarqués

Consulting

Traitement d'images

Électronique

Intelligence économique

Ingénieur

Stratégie digitale

Management