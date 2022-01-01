Menu

Andrés NAVARRO FERNÁNDEZ

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Experienced and skilled hospitality executive employee with expertise in hotel management, food and beverage operations, vendor relations, profit and loss management and guest services operations.

Proven background in improving operational turnaround. Recognized as an efficient team player who generates significant growth in hotel revenue and effectively motivates personnel to provide superior customer service.

Mes compétences :
Hotel management
Coaching
Guest relationship
Reception manager
Conseil IT

Entreprises

  • Paris Inn Groupe - Chef de Réception

    2013 - maintenant Evolution : d’abord stagiaire Duty Manager, puis Réceptioniste Duty Manager en alternance, enfin Chef de Brigade. Contrôle des procédures, planning d’équipe, mise en place des projets et procédures FO et autres départements, comptabilité et contrôle de débiteurs, formateur, IT Manager, Membre CRM Taskforce Benelux, Duty Manager en alternance.

  • NH Hoteles - Chef de Brigade Duty

    Paris 2010 - 2013

  • Barcelo Hotels - Adjoint au Direction

    2009 - 2009

  • Viajes Marsans - Agente de reservations

    2008 - 2008

  • Hospes Hoteles - Chef de Range

    2006 - 2009

Formations

  • Cornell University (Ithaca, Ny)

    Ithaca, Ny 2013 - 2014 Revenue Management Online Certificate

  • Universidad De Huelva (Huelva)

    Huelva 2008 - 2009 Direction Hoteliere

    Campus de «La Merced»

  • Universidad De Córdoba (Cordoba)

    Cordoba 2005 - 2008 Direction de societes touristiques

  • Instituto Angel Saavedra (Cordoba)

    Cordoba 2003 - 2005 BTS Tecnicien informatique

Réseau