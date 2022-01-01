Menu

Andreu PIERRE

SAINT-VINCENT-DE-TYROSSE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

I had a successful career in the French Special Forces and have since been recruited into different security consultancy positions, where I successfully developed, designed and implemented several security strategies and systems in order to ensure client business continuity.

I have extensive security management experience and have worked successfully in the international, multi-cultural work environment of the Oil and Gas and mining industries (Nigeria – Kazakhstan – Algeria - Chad - Ivory Coast - Guinea).

Entreprises

  • ALUFER Belair Mining - Security Manager Alufer Mining Guinea

    2019 - maintenant Security Manager for a Bauxite mining company

  • G4S - Managing Director G4S Guinea

    2017 - 2019 To lead and transform the organisation towards increased growth and development imperatives, sustainability and profitability in accordance with the organisational vision and strategic intent.
    To guide the Company, in terms of the areas of business and the strategies for those areas of business.
    To direct, formulate and / or approve policies and procedures on service quality, pricing and customer relations.
    To direct the Company towards providing an effective, efficient and profitable service.
    To ensure that the correct level of skills, education and experience are identified for management positions and to recruit adequate persons to fill these positions.
    To plan, prepare and monitor the business plan and budget so as to maximise profitability.
    To identify and initiate strategies that will add growth to the business to ensure its long term profitability and survival.
    To maintain close contact with the workforce through key managers to ensure feedback opportunities, the maintenance of good morale and a high standard of staff integrity and honesty. To formulate and / or approve wage increases.
    To maintain a clear communications path to the shareholders so that key issues confronting the Company are promptly identified and kept in focus.

  • G4S Ivory Coast - Operations Director

    2016 - 2017 Coordinate the provision of contractual and ad hoc security services to Customers, in compliance with legislation, G4S policies and procedures.
    Project Manager for the US Embassy.

  • United Hydrocarbon LTD Chad - Security Advisor Chad

    2014 - 2015 Security consultant for United Hydrocarbon Chad Limited for the oil exploration and development phase at Belanga area (South of Chad).

  • Control Risks - Security Consultant Algeria

    2011 - 2013 Security consultant for the construction of 3 power Plants in Algeria for Sonelgaz located at In Aménas – Illizi and El Goléa.
    For information I was in In Amenas when 39 hostages were killed by terrorists. In my company, I stopped all movement of my personnel 2 days before the attack and no one was affected.

  • AGIP KCO Kazakhstan - Security Superintendent Kazakhstan

    2006 - 2009 Providing management level control and direction of security services to Agip KCO Onshore Project, Kazakhstan (next to Atyrau). Agip KCO is a consortium from ENI – BP/Statoil – Shell – Exxon Mobil - Total – Phillips petroleum company – Inpex.
    Managing the activities and performance of KPD Onshore Project security personnel and contracted security services.
    Ensuring that the Company Security Strategy is fully and effectively implemented across the KPD Onshore Project operation.
    Providing a single point of liaison, on security related matters, between KPD Onshore Project and contractors.
    For information: 20 000 personnel were working on site per day.

  • GLOBESTAR Nigeria - Security Manager Nigeria

    2002 - 2006 Security Manager for GLOBESTAR in Nigeria, sub contracted by Geos for STOLT offshore.
    In a first phase: security Manager in Port Harcourt in charge onshore and offshore operations
    In a second phase: security Manager in Warri in charge of the security of the production yard and offshore logistic in Delta State area. For the benefit of Chevron – Total and Shell projects.

Formations

Réseau