Lionel ATTIAS

BLANC MESNIL

A versatile and skilled professional with 25 years of incisive experience in Facilities, Hotel and Catering Management. An assertive manager with strong work ethic, outstanding interpersonal, communications, negotiation and people management skills. Experienced in operations management, sales, budget development, crisis management and cost control.
Highly focused and result oriented in supporting complex, deadline-driven operations, able to identify goals and priorities and resolve issues in initial stages. A keen planner & strategist with record of accomplishment of achieving Revenue, Profit & Business Growth objectives within start-up and highly competitive, rapid change environments. Expert knowledge in remote sites, industrial, & Oil field catering and camp management, setting up a commercial, industrial oilfield kitchens.
Motivated individual, multi-lingual, management skills, expert knowledge in pre-and- post openings. Enjoys challenging roles especially where team development and training is required. Works well as a team environments and continually shows initiative and creativity
A confident communicator and negotiator, capable of influencing decisions and building positive internal and external relationships whilst enjoying being part of a team. Now seeking a new and challenging role within an established and dynamic organisation focused on further achievement and continued success.


Aisance relationelle
responsible for the organization
labor management
Onshore Oil & Gas
people management
Supermarkets
Operations Management
Oil Field
Facilities Management
terms and conditions
support
management skills
manage the GSS Gabon operations
incisive experience
develop our business
crisis management
camp routine maintenance
camp management
camp maintenance
business plan development
budget development
Restaurant Management
Procurement
Offshore Oil & Gas
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Material Management
Logistics
Inventory Management
General Administration
Event Planning & Management
Ensure implementation of group procedures and stan
Continuous Improvement
Catering Management
Business Development
Budgeting
Banquet Planning
Asset Allocation

  Global Sourcing & Supply - Country Manager

    2013 - 2014 : Global Sourcing & Supply (GSS is the contracting operation of BMMI, headquarter in
    Accountabilities and duties: My responsibilities are to manage the GSS Gabon operations with a high degree of independence while delivering excellence in service standard with contractual compliance to meet the agreed profit and growth targets. As well as to maintain excellent client relationships, ensure a high level of employee morale and performance, and make recommendations for continual improvement to support the initiatives the company undertakes.

  • Global Sourcing & Supply (GSS is the contracting operation of BMMI, headquarter in Bahrain), GABO - COUNTRY MANAGER

    2013 - maintenant My responsibilities are to manage the GSS Gabon operations with a high degree of independence while delivering excellence in service standard with contractual compliance to meet the agreed profit and growth targets. As well as to maintain excellent client relationships, ensure a high level of employee morale and performance, and make recommendations for continual improvement to support the initiatives the company undertakes.

  Global Sourcing & Supply - Country Operation Manager

    2012 - 2013 : Global Sourcing & Supply (GSS is the contracting operation of BMMI, headquarter in over 15 sites & 450 staff
    Accountabilities and duties: Here are the key accountabilities of my position
    - Follow all applicable policies and procedures required for the successful execution of the job ;
    - Follow the IMS Policy and meet the requirements of the organization's Integrated Management System which is compliant to international standards for Quality (ISO 9001), Food Safety (ISO 22000), Occupational Health & Safety (OHSAS 18001), and Environmental Management System (ISO 14001)
    - Cooperate with internal and external auditors ;
    - Make recommendations for continual improvement and support improvement initiatives the company undertakes
    - Management of the Operation to the agreed budget and adherence to all Company policies and Procedures as they relate to Finance, HR, Admin and Operations (Quality and HSE)
    - To achieve and maintain at all times Contract Compliance
    - To maintain excellent Client Relationships ;
    - To ensure that all end of month returns are sent on time and that any delays for operational reasons are communicated in a timely manner
    -To meet with senior client representatives on a regular basis to discuss both current and future business and ensuring that the content of the meetings are communicated to all concerned parties and that all issues are resolved in a timely manner
    - To ensure that all personnel perform to the highest possible levels, that their welfare and security are taken as a priority and that key personnel have a personal development plan
    - To identify key areas within the operation that can be improved thus enhancing customer satisfaction
    - To identify new business opportunities in country and monitor client activity in new territories in order to secure new business and help to compile tender documentation

  • Global Sourcing & Supply Gabon (Part of the BMMI group of companies) - Directeur des Operations

    2012 - 2013 Here are the key accountabilities of my position
    - Follow all applicable policies and procedures required for the successful execution of the job
    - Follow the IMS Policy and meet the requirements of the organization’s Integrated Management System which is compliant to international standards for Quality (ISO 9001), Food Safety (ISO 22000), Occupational Health & Safety (OHSAS 18001), and Environmental Management System (ISO 14001)
    - Cooperate with internal and external auditors
    - Make recommendations for continual improvement and support improvement initiatives the company undertakes
    - Management of the Operation to the agreed budget and adherence to all Company policies and Procedures as they relate to Finance, HR, Admin and Operations (Quality and HSE)
    - To achieve and maintain at all times Contract Compliance
    - To maintain excellent Client Relationships
    - To ensure that all end of month returns are sent on time and that any delays for operational reasons are communicated in a timely manner
    -To meet with senior client representatives on a regular basis to discuss both current and future business and ensuring that the content of the meetings are communicated to all concerned parties and that all issues are resolved in a timely manner
    - To ensure that all personnel perform to the highest possible levels, that their welfare and security are taken as a priority and that key personnel have a personal development plan
    - To identify key areas within the operation that can be improved thus enhancing customer satisfaction
    - To identify new business opportunities in country and monitor client activity in new territories in order to secure new business and help to compile tender documentation

  Newrest Group International - Operation Manager

    Toulouse 2012 - 2012 Position: Operation Manager Remote site (onshore/offshore), Cameroon
    Accountabilities and duties: My role as Operations Manager Remote is, but not limited to:
    - Ensure customer satisfaction ;
    - Ensure quality of services ;
    - Ensure and continuously optimize financial objectives ;
    - Optimize the management of employees according to company policies ;
    - Ensure implementation of group procedures and standards, including but not limited to respect the business, operations, finance, purchasing, QHSE ...
    - To develop our business within country.

  • NEWREST Group International, Cameroun - Directeur des Operations Remote, Cameroun

    2012 - 2012 Directeur des Opérations Remote– Newrest Cameroun
    Fonction

    Mon rôle en tant que Directeur des Opérations Remote est, notamment mais pas exclusivement, de :
    - Veiller à la satisfaction du client,
    - Veiller au niveau de qualité des prestations de services,
    - Garantir et optimiser en permanence les objectifs financiers,
    - Optimiser la gestion des salariés en fonction du plan de charges,
    - Garantir l’application des procédures et normes groupe, notamment mais pas exclusivement pour ce qui a trait au commercial, aux opérations, à la finance, aux achats, QHSE…
    - Développer notre activité sur place.

  Sierra International Sa - Project Manager

    2010 - 2012 : Services, Maintenance & Logistic (SMLsa) / Sierra International Sa.
    Accountabilities and duties: employed as Project Manager on SML's Rio Tinto contract in the Simandou Project (http://www.riotintosimandou.com/ENG/index.asp?fsize=l
    ), Guinea. The camp facilities under my responsibility were designed to house the 230 management staff & 300 ``non management'' staff. In charge of the whole support service Department in the up country (full services management, HR, C&P, company assets management and business plan development). I am also responsible for implementing the company HSE & Community policies, procedures and staff training plan. Number of employees: 190 including expats management for catering & camp support services activities.

  • SMLsa - Project Manager

    2010 - 2012 I am employed as Project Manager on SML’s Rio Tinto contract in the Simandou Project ( http://www.riotintosimandou.com/ENG/index.asp?fsize=l ), Guinea. The camp facilities under my responsibility were designed to house the 230 management staff & 300 “non management” staff. In charge of the whole support service in the up country (full services management , HR , C&P, company assets management and business plan development) . I am also responsible for implementing the company HSE & Community policies, procedures and staff training plan. Number of employees: 200 including expats management for catering & camp support services activities.

  Agip Kazakhstan North Caspian Operating Company N. V - Hazards Analysis & Critical Control Point Supervisor (HSE Dept)

    2007 - 2010 Position: Hazards Analysis & Critical Control Point Supervisor (HSE Dept)
    Accountabilities and duties: To provide supervision and management control of all aspects related to the catering and camps activities on the Kashagan onshore construction project and acting as the focal point for the implementation of Agip KCO supply chain and food safety strategy on site (the Kashagan Project have up to 15 000 workers in over twenty three camps/catering facilities of different sizes).
    * To ensure compliance of catering & support Services Company with the Republic of Kazakhstan sanitary norms and international best practice (ISO 22000:2005). ;
    * To ensure that contractual terms and conditions are followed including ENI and Agip KCO catering and water hygiene standard.
    * To lead the promotion, training and implementation of the food safety management system (base on the HACCP principles) to catering contractors on site.
    * Leading pre start audits for new camps and catering facilities on site.
    * To regularly review food supply chain in Atyrau and transportation methods to site as part of the food chain integrity.
    * Responsible for producing the monthly key performance indicators that relate to food safety. ;

  • Agip Kazakhstan North Caspian Operating Company N. V - Hazards Analysis & Critical Control Point Supervisor (HSE Dept)

    2007 - 2010 To provide supervision and management control of all aspects related to the catering and camps activities on the Kashagan onshore construction project and acting as the focal point for the implementation of Agip KCO supply chain and food safety strategy on site (the Kashagan Project have up to 15 000 workers in over twenty three camps/catering facilities of different sizes).
    • To ensure compliance of catering & support services company with the Republic of Kazakhstan sanitary norms and international best practice (ISO 22000:2005).
    • To ensure that contractual terms and conditions are followed including ENI and Agip KCO catering and water hygiene standard.
    • To lead the promotion, training and implementation of the food safety management system (base on the HACCP principles) to catering contractors on site.
    • Leading pre start audits for new camps and catering facilities on site.
    • To regularly review food supply chain in Atyrau and transportation methods to site as part of the food chain integrity.
    • Responsible for producing the monthly key performance indicators that relate to food safety.

  Eurest Support Services - Project Manager

    Châtillon 2005 - 2007 Duties: I have been employed as the Project Manager for ESS' Agip KCO contract in Atyrau, Kazakhstan. I was involved from an early stage in the mobilization effort of the new site. The camp facilities under my responsibility were designed to house the 500 management staff during the construction of the Plant. Other facilities under my responsibility include Water and Power systems to support all of the Site Subcontractors workforce (total 15,000 workers) housed in separate independent camps at the same location; and assistance to client during Commissioning phase including creating punch lists and updating CMMS with data. I was also engaged and coordinate temporary engineers for activities required during the commissioning phase on the power and water system; supervision of the operation of the potable and waste water systems; communications control room; and generator plant . With client start up of the camp in November 2005 I was involved in the recruitment and integration of close to 300 ESS staff from the mobilization phase into operations. Also responsible for implementing the Health and safety policies, procedures and training plan.

  • Eurest Support Services. KAZAKHSTAN / RUSSIA - Project manager

    2005 - 2007 I have been employed as the Project Manager for ESS’ Agip KCO contract in Atyrau, Kazakhstan. I was involved from an early stage in the mobilization effort of the new site. The camp facilities under my responsibility were designed to house the 500 management staff during the construction of the Plant. Other facilities under my responsibility include Water and Power systems to support all of the Site Subcontractors workforce (total 15,000 workers) housed in separate independent camps at the same location; and assistance to client during Commissioning phase including creating punch lists and updating CMMS with data. I was also engaged and coordinate temporary engineers for activities required during the commissioning phase on the power and water system; supervision of the operation of the potable and waste water systems; communications control room; and generator plant . With client start up of the camp in November 2005 I was involved in the recruitment and integration of close to 300 ESS staff from the mobilization phase into operations. Also responsible for implementing the Health and safety policies, procedures and training plan.

  Ligabue Central Asia - Operation Manager

    2001 - 2005 Position: Operation Manager since March 03.
    Duties: In charge of the whole support service operation in the country (full facilities management services , HR , C&P, camp maintenance, company assets management and business plan development) onshore or offshore location. Such as the KPO b.v.Pilot Camp in the Karachaganak field (Aksai) and Agip KCO Bautino Marine Base (Aktau). Number of employees: 150 including expat management (for catering, maintenance and camp support services activities). Also responsible for implementing the Health and safety policies, procedures and training plan.

  • Ligabue Central Asia. KAZAKHSTAN - Operation Manager

    2001 - 2005 In charge of the whole support service operation in the country (full facilities management services , HR , C&P, camp maintenance, company assets management and business plan development) onshore or offshore location. Such as the KPO b.v.Pilot Camp in the Karachaganak field (Aksai) and Agip KCO Bautino Marine Base (Aktau). Number of employees: 150 including expat management (for catering, maintenance and camp support services activities). Also responsible for implementing the Health and safety policies ,procedures and training plan .

  Arcalia Cruise Line Company - Executive Chef

    2000 - 2001 Duties: responsible for the organization (quality, quantity and food stock
    Order) of the meals planning onboard cruise vessels. Responsible
    of the training of the galley staff (sanitation and food preparation).
    Also responsible for the elaboration of the menus onboard various
    Ships of the company.

  Liguabue - Executive chef

    1999 - 2000 Duties: responsible for the organization (quality, quantity and food stock
    Order) of the meals planning onboard cruise vessels. Also responsible
    of the training of the galley staff (sanitation and food preparation).

  Sodexho - Camp manager & Supervisor

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 1995 - 1999 : Position: Camp boss / Supervisor: P.J.ROLES / Joseph William Hill
    Duties: Responsible of various operations for Sodexho Universal in Nigeria.

    - Ajaokuta Camp ( Fougerolle ) :Supermarket , restaurant and camp Mgr. Duties include local and expat labor management (and training) , day to day operation of the kitchen ,dining facility ,support services and camp routine maintenance .
    - F.S.O XV Vessel ( SBM ):Camp boss 120 Clients. Duties include local and expat labor management (and training), day to day operation of the kitchen, dining facility, support services.

    - Forcados ( BOUYGUES ):Camp manager 700 clients. Duties include local and expat labor management (and training), day to day operation of the kitchen, dining facility, support services and camp routine maintenance.

    - Venture barge (ABB): Admin. Mgr.450 Clients. Duty include day to day administrative (HR, Travel, Visa, allocation of accommodation and satellite communication ) operation as well as supervision of catering contractor onboard floating accommodation barge .
    -TSKJ.BONNY (KELLOG): Camp manager 800 clients including Supermarket. Duties include local and expat labor management (and training), day to day operation of the kitchen, dining facility, support services and camp routine maintenance.

  • Sodexo - Camp manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 1995 - 1999 Responsible of various operations for Sodexo in Nigeria.

    - Ajaokuta Camp ( Fougerolle ) :Supermarket , restaurant and camp Mgr. Duties include local and expat labor management (and training) , day to day operation of the kitchen ,dining facility ,support services and camp routine maintenance .

    - F.S.O XV Vessel ( SBM ):Camp boss 120 Clients. Duties include local and expat labor management (and training), day to day operation of the kitchen, dining facility, support services.

    - Forcados ( BOUYGUES ):Camp manager 700 clients. Duties include local and expat labor management (and training), day to day operation of the kitchen, dining facility, support services and camp routine maintenance.

    - Venture barge (ABB): Admin. Mgr.450 Clients. Duty include day to day administrative (HR, Travel,Visa, allocation of accommodation and satellite communication ) operation as well as supervision of catering contractor onboard floating accommodation barge .

    -TSKJ.BONNY (KELLOG): Camp manager 800 clients including Supermarket. Duties include local and expat labor management (and training), day to day operation of the kitchen, dining facility, support services and camp routine maintenance.

  Hallmark Cruise Service Inc. - Executive Chef

    1993 - 1995 Phone: (305) 579 9001
    Supervisor: Mr Daniel DURAND.
    Duties: Responsible for the organization (quality, quantity and food stock order) of the Meals planning onboard vessels from 700
    Pax to 1600 pax with Regency Cruise and Premiere Cruise Line (maximum of 7200 meals per day, plus various daily buffets was served onboard the largest vessel ( number of meals inclusive of the crew )).
    Also responsible for the cost control of the food department
    Including crew and passengers. I have experience two east to west South American cruise and two full Alaskan seasons.

  • Hallmark Cruise Service Inc. Miami Florida. - Executive Chef.

    1993 - 1995 Responsible for the organization (quality, quantity and food stock order) of the Meals planning onboard vessels from 700
    Pax to 1600 pax with Regency Cruise and Premiere Cruise Line (maximum of 7200 meals per day, plus various daily buffets was served onboard the largest vessel ( number of meals inclusive of the crew )).
    Also responsible for the cost control of the food department
    including crew and passengers. I have experience two east to west South American cruise and two full Alaskan seasons.

  Paris Ecole Hoteliere Jean Ferrandi

    Paris 1984 - 1988 Practical certificate

    Chambre de commerce et d'Industrie de *Practical certificate of accounting and administration (delivered by the French Army)
    *Graduate of the ``Vessel Sanitation Management Course'' (inclusive of the HACCP principles and applications) delivered by the CDC, US Public Health Department.
    * IT Skills Windows 2000, Microsoft Office, Word, Excel.
    *Member of the ``Ecole Superieur

