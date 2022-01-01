Lionel ATTIAS

A versatile and skilled professional with 25 years of incisive experience in Facilities, Hotel and Catering Management. An assertive manager with strong work ethic, outstanding interpersonal, communications, negotiation and people management skills. Experienced in operations management, sales, budget development, crisis management and cost control.

Highly focused and result oriented in supporting complex, deadline-driven operations, able to identify goals and priorities and resolve issues in initial stages. A keen planner & strategist with record of accomplishment of achieving Revenue, Profit & Business Growth objectives within start-up and highly competitive, rapid change environments. Expert knowledge in remote sites, industrial, & Oil field catering and camp management, setting up a commercial, industrial oilfield kitchens.

Motivated individual, multi-lingual, management skills, expert knowledge in pre-and- post openings. Enjoys challenging roles especially where team development and training is required. Works well as a team environments and continually shows initiative and creativity

A confident communicator and negotiator, capable of influencing decisions and building positive internal and external relationships whilst enjoying being part of a team. Now seeking a new and challenging role within an established and dynamic organisation focused on further achievement and continued success.





