Alain CHAVE

Rio Tinto
- IT Sites Operation Manager
2012 - maintenant
Responsible for all the Infrastructures of the" RioTinto Simfer" Project in Guinea
Including: Service Desk, Sites Support, Servers, Workstation and Network
4 Sites: Conakry, Kerouané, Beyla and the Camp named Canga
I had 35 people in my team
RioTinto is a major mining company. And the project is the construction of the biggest Iron ore mine of the Africa continent, including the railway and the port.
Rio Tinto
- IS&T EMEA Infrastructure Service Support Manager
2011 - 2011
Manager of the team (40 people), I am responsible for the EMEA Infrastructure of RioTinto
Workstation, Servers & Datacenters, Mails, Active Directory, Security and Network.
ITIL is the key of all our Service Desk
RIo Tinto - Alcan
- IT Coordinator
Montréal
2009 - 2011
Hardis
- Directeur Qualité
Seyssinet-Pariset
1990 - 1998