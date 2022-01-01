Andrew MCGEACHY

Né à Glasgow en 1962, les passions d’enfance pour le dessin et les voitures ont amené Andrew à devenir designer d’automobiles en étudiant au « Coventry Polytechnic » et puis au « Royal College of Art ».



Il a commencé sa carrière chez Volkswagen en 1986, et plus tard il est devenu professeur de design et de dessin à Art Center Europe, l’annexe suisse de la très réputée école de Pasadena.



Pendant cette période d’enseignement, il a développé son style de peinture dynamique et impressionniste. Les volumes et les détails sont représentés par des coups de pinceaux sûrs et spontanés. Les toiles sont exécutées à la peinture acrylique dans une célébration de la couleur et du mouvement.



L’artiste exécute des tableaux pour sa recherche personnelle, mais aussi sur commande pour des privés ou des corporations. Parallèlement, il continue de travailler en tant que designer indépendant, depuis son atelier situé à 10-15 minutes au nord de Vevey/Montreux.



Born in Glasgow in 1962, early passions for cars and drawing were combined when Andrew became an automotive designer, learning the disciplines at Coventry Polytechnic and the Royal College of Art.



Beginning his career with Volkswagen in 1986, he later joined the teaching staff of Art Center Europe, the Swiss annex of the famous Pasadena school to give design and drawing classes.



While teaching there he developed his impressionistic, dynamic painting.

Volumes or details are indicated with natural spontaneity, avoiding overworked lifelessness. Canvases are coated with acrylic paint in a celebration of vibrant colour capturing motion and emotion.



Paintings are completed at will or as private or commercial commissions. Freelance design work activities run in parallel with his artwork.

Commercial illustration projects are also undertaken. The studio is located in the Swiss countryside with inspiring surrounding views about 15 minutes north of the Vevey/Montreux region. Andrew recently wrote and illustrated a children’s book with an aviation theme, a spoof on the story of Louis Blériot’s crossing of the English Channel in 1909, with a badger as the main character entitled The Flight of Louis Blaireau. Andrew speaks French and German as well as English.



