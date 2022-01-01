Andrew NOTTER

-
Badenoch & Clark - Luxembourg
- Manager
Luxembourg
2008 - maintenant
-
Badenoch and Clark - Brussels
- Recruitment Consultant - Financial Services
2007 - maintenant
Badenoch & Clark’s success is based on deep industry knowledge of the sectors it specialises in and the integrity of our training, making it one of the most intuitive professional recruitment agencies you are likely to find.
I recruit for Financial Services companies within Brussels and I have just relocated from the UK.
I am looking to connect with people who are looking to recruit excellent candidates in the financial services industry and also great candidates looking for their next career move.
-
Badenoch and Clark - London
- Recruitment Consultant - Finance
2004 - 2007
Providing temporary, contract and permanent recruitment within the finance sector.
Badenoch & Clark’s success is based on deep industry knowledge of the sectors it specialises in and the integrity of our training, making it one of the most intuitive professional recruitment agencies you are likely to find in the UK and beyond.
-
IDG Communications
- Account Manager
2001 - 2004
For more than four decades, IDG has been committed to informing and educating people about the technology marketplace. As a result, IDG’s global network of Web sites, publications, events, and research services, has become the most trusted and respected source for advice and insight into technology news and trends around the world.