Andrew PORTER

Driven by the challenges brands face in an ever evolving economic, social, political world, I'm passionate about understanding the ins and outs of evolving cultures and ever-changing consumers. I make it my mission to look at a problematic from a fresh and critical perspective in order to uncover insights that might have otherwise gone unnoticed -- a characteristic that helps to challenge the status quo and get brands thinking in different ways.



I am proud of my genuine curiosity and empathy towards the individuals I meet, whether it be fellow researchers, clients, internal clients and especially consumers. It's my goal to create a positive environment for discussion in order to gain trust and confidence, as we get to the bottom of their thoughts and needs.



I've been conducting studies for major consumer brands for over 5 years now and have been involved in strategic, prospective as well as more operational oriented projects. Despite my high level of involvement in mobility studies for major car makers and equipment providers, I've taken part in research in nearly all sectors ranging from banking/insurance, telecommunications to travel, beauty, food, etc.



I'm in charge of research projects from A to Z. From methodological recommendations, proposal writing, moderation, insight gathering to operational recommendation writing and presenting.



Mes compétences :

Qualitative quantitative

Marketing opérationnel

Marketing relationnel

Marketing research

Animation de réunions

Write reports

Online marketing

Mobile marketing

Consumer Insight

Cross canal

Marketing stratégique

Cross cultural management