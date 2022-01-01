Andrew SLATER

An ambitious and hard working individual with good planning, coordination and organisational skills. I have a sound knowledge of technical modules and computational techniques used in industry. My interpersonal and group effectiveness further exemplify my potential. Since graduating as an Aerospace Engineer I secured a job in the Automotive sector, where I have been able to transfer and adapt my knowledge to the mechanical and control sector of engineering. I am currently working as a transmission control and design engineer on live projects for the company and have thus far responded well to the work I have been given. I am now becoming a more rounded engineer, with a broader range of skills and understanding, specifically mechanical systems. I would now like to move in to and focus on the mechanical design and analysis sector of engineering.



Specialties: CFD, ANSYS, Solidworks, MATLAB, Simulink, MS Office package, MS Outlook, Catia V5, Unigraphics NX5, Pastran/Nastran



