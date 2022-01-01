Menu

Andrew SLATER

VILLENEUVE LOUBET cedex

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

An ambitious and hard working individual with good planning, coordination and organisational skills. I have a sound knowledge of technical modules and computational techniques used in industry. My interpersonal and group effectiveness further exemplify my potential. Since graduating as an Aerospace Engineer I secured a job in the Automotive sector, where I have been able to transfer and adapt my knowledge to the mechanical and control sector of engineering. I am currently working as a transmission control and design engineer on live projects for the company and have thus far responded well to the work I have been given. I am now becoming a more rounded engineer, with a broader range of skills and understanding, specifically mechanical systems. I would now like to move in to and focus on the mechanical design and analysis sector of engineering.

Specialties: CFD, ANSYS, Solidworks, MATLAB, Simulink, MS Office package, MS Outlook, Catia V5, Unigraphics NX5, Pastran/Nastran

Mes compétences :
CAO
Ingénieur Mécanique et Matériaux
Ms office
Unigraphics NX5
PATRAN/NASTRAN
FEA
CFD
Catia v5
Matlab/Simulink
Solidworks
ANSYS
Autocad
FORTRAN AND MATLAB

Entreprises

  • Studiel - Technicien Calcul des Charges chez Safran

    VILLENEUVE LOUBET cedex 2013 - maintenant

  • Zeroshift Ltd. - Ingénieur en Contrôle et Mécanique/CAO

    2011 - 2012 •Travailler sur des projets directs ainsi que des projets de R&D sur la technologie Zéroshift.

    •Modélisation dynamique et conception de modèles de transmission.

    •Calculs et analyse utilisant le logiciel FEA pour des composants de transmission.

    •Présentations et documentation de la technologie Zeroshift à de potentiels clients.

Formations

  • Kingston University School Of Engineering (Londres)

    Londres 2006 - 2010 Licence d'Ingénierie des Sciences Aéronautiques

    Aerospace Engineering

Réseau