Andrew SYMONDS

EOLE-RES
- Ingénieur Bureau d'Etudes / Project Technical Coordinator
Avignon2011 - 2015Renewable energy – technical management
Onshore wind, offshore wind, solar PV
Constraint analysis and layout optimisation of renewable energy projects
Energy yield assessments
Visual and noise impact assessments
GreenPower Developments Ltd, Royaume Uni
- Senior Wind Analyst
2006 - 2011Wind resource assessments for onshore wind projects
Site conditions and turbine suitability studies
Wind turbine procurement
Power performance testing
Component delivery assessment
Acquisitions & Joint-Ventures – Due Diligence
Financial modelling
Project financing
Strategy and optimisation of electricity market (FiTs)
Damwatch Services Ltd, Nouvelle Zélande
- Technical Analyst
2005 - 2006Management and analysis of wind monitoring data
Data processing, analysis and reporting for dam safety surveillance
Formations
University Of Bristol (Bristol)
Bristol2000 - 2004MEng, Civil Engineering, First Class Degree