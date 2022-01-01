Menu

Andrew SYMONDS

Avignon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Energie éolienne
Energie solaire
Energies renouvelables

Entreprises

  • Res - Procurement Manager - Solar PV (Responsable d'achats / contrats)

    Avignon 2018 - maintenant

  • RES - Wind Turbine Procurement Manager (Responsable d'achats / contrats éoliens)

    Avignon 2015 - 2018

  • EOLE-RES - Ingénieur Bureau d'Etudes / Project Technical Coordinator

    Avignon 2011 - 2015 Renewable energy – technical management
    Onshore wind, offshore wind, solar PV
    Constraint analysis and layout optimisation of renewable energy projects
    Energy yield assessments
    Visual and noise impact assessments

  • GreenPower Developments Ltd, Royaume Uni - Senior Wind Analyst

    2006 - 2011 Wind resource assessments for onshore wind projects
    Site conditions and turbine suitability studies
    Wind turbine procurement
    Power performance testing
    Component delivery assessment
    Acquisitions & Joint-Ventures – Due Diligence
    Financial modelling
    Project financing
    Strategy and optimisation of electricity market (FiTs)

  • Damwatch Services Ltd, Nouvelle Zélande - Technical Analyst

    2005 - 2006 Management and analysis of wind monitoring data
    Data processing, analysis and reporting for dam safety surveillance

Formations

  • University Of Bristol (Bristol)

    Bristol 2000 - 2004 MEng, Civil Engineering, First Class Degree

    Année Erasmus à l'ISTG, Grenoble, France

