Andrey NIKOLAEV

Paris

Seasoned finance professional with 12 years in credit analysis and risk management.

Expertise in commodities, emerging markets and private equity owned companies.

At Standard & Poor’s Andrey is responsible for credit ratings and research in EMEA Metals & Mining sector as well as for supervising junior analysts and chairing of the rating committees.

Strong track record in managing relationships with senior executives and board members.

Works effectively in multicultural environments with several years of cross cultural work experience (France, UK, Russia/CIS, US and Asia).

Confident public speaker. Fluent in Russian, English and French.

Entreprises

  • Standard & Poor's - Deputy Analytical Manager - Director - Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas, Chemicals

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Responsible for the EMEA Metals & Mining ratings and research including:
    - Leading a team of 4 analysts working in the sector
    - Investor and rating advisor outreach
    - Training and coaching of the junior analysts
    - A "go-to person" for private equity owned companies
    - Chairing of rating committees.

  • Standard & Poor's - Director, Senior Industry Analyst, Metals & Mining EMEA

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Responsible for a portfolio of top-tier Metals & Mining companies, including ArcelorMittal, Glencore, ThyssenKrupp, Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Aperam, NLMK, Severstal, Evraz.

    Industry research and investor outreach on global Metals & Mining.

  • Standard & Poor's - Associate Director, Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas, Chemicals EMEA Team (Moscow)

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Lead analyst on a portfolio of 15-20 ratings in CIS including Rosneft, Lukoil, Transneft, NLMK, MMK, KazMunaiGaz, C.A.T.oil AG.

    Industry research and investor outreach on CIS Metals & Mining and Oil & Gas.

  • Evrofinance Mosnarbank (Moscow) - Head of Credit Risk Management

    2006 - 2007 Leading a team of 3 credit risk analysts.
    Presentation in credit committees.
    Development of the model for estimation of PD of corporate borrowers and credit portfolio loss distribution simulation.
    Presentation of bank’s risk management framework and credit portfolio to rating agencies (Moody’s, Fitch), external auditors (Deloitte) and potential equity investors.

  • Evrofinance Mosnarbank - Senior Analyst, Credit Risk

    2003 - 2006 Credit Risk analysis – Russian Corporates (Metals & Mining, Second tier Oil & Gas, Utility, Telecoms, Retail) and Russian Public Finance

  • Evrofinance Mosnarbank - Analyst Market Risk

    2003 - 2003 Market Risk analysis (Riskmetrics framework)
    Liquidity analysis (Gap analysis and Monte Carlo simulations)

Formations

  • Higher School Of Economics (Moscow)

    Moscow 1999 - 2004 Bachelor of economics (2003), economist specializing in Credit and Finance (2004)

    Graduate thesis «The model for assessment of credit risk for the portfolio of debt instruments»

Réseau