Andrey NIKOLAEV

Seasoned finance professional with 12 years in credit analysis and risk management.



Expertise in commodities, emerging markets and private equity owned companies.



At Standard & Poor’s Andrey is responsible for credit ratings and research in EMEA Metals & Mining sector as well as for supervising junior analysts and chairing of the rating committees.



Strong track record in managing relationships with senior executives and board members.



Works effectively in multicultural environments with several years of cross cultural work experience (France, UK, Russia/CIS, US and Asia).



Confident public speaker. Fluent in Russian, English and French.