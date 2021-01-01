Menu

Andry PROUST

BRESSUIRE

En résumé

Portfolio : http://www.merina.fr/

Initialement j'ai une formation d'infographiste multimédia (web & print). Mes compétences vont de la création graphique sur tout support à la conception de sites web (webdesign, intégration, développement de thème WordPress).

Logiciels maîtrisés :
- Photoshop
- Illustrator
- inDesign

Langages WEB + CMS :
- XHTML - HTML5
- CSS - CSS3
- jquery (in progress)
- PHP (in progress)
- WordPress

Profil Twitter : https://twitter.com/andryproust
Profil G+ : http://goo.gl/mvBAl

Mes compétences :
Web design
HTML 5
CSS 3
PAO
Print
XHTML
Graphisme
CSS

Entreprises

  • Merina.fr - Webdesigner, infographiste

    maintenant - Webdesign (conception, ergonomie, création, intégration)
    - Webmastering (déploiement de site web)

    - Création de site dynamique.
    - Création de site vitrine.

    - Création de charte graphique (identité visuel, logo)
    - PAO (affiche, flyers, plaquette publicitaire...)

  • E-dilik - Stagiaire webdesigner

    2010 - 2010 - création graphique
    - création d'interface de site
    - intégration
    - référencement

Formations

Réseau