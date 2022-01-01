Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Angélique GUICHARD
Ajouter
Angélique GUICHARD
Nantes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Coordinatrice administrative pour les comptes de la grande distribution.
Entreprises
Eurofins Scientific
- Assistante administrative
Nantes
2016 - maintenant
Gestion de la GMS
Formations
Université Paris 8 Vincennes
Saint Denis
2013 - 2015
Licence
Lycée Sévigné (Charleville Mezieres)
Charleville Mezieres
2011 - 2013
Réseau
Alexandre AUBERT
Asian Auto Parts RESEAU DE CENTRES AUTOS
Baptiste POTDEVIN
Carine BELET
Carole GARNIER
Catherine RAMBOURG
Frederic Ii KINSOLA
Julien MARLARD
Justine LIGUORI
Lisa BLEHAUT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z