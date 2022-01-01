Annabelle SION

Mes compétences :
Organisée
Pragmatique
Dynamique
Rigoureuse
Excel
Entreprises
Euroquality
- Chef de projet innovation
2016 - maintenant
Castorama
- Analyste Supply Chain
Templemars2012 - 2015Working alongside the Category Manager on his range of products. Make sure that haulage costs are maximized, that products are available in the warehouse for the stores to place orders, all of which must fall within the allocated budget. Participation in lead-time and costs negotiations, suggesting the best logistic condition to buy products, in relation with the suppliers (China, Taiwan, England, Germany).
International projects management
Leroy Merlin
- Coordinatrice Logistique Junior
Lezennes2012 - 2012Analyse de la supply chain du fournisseur local ou grand import jusqu’au magasin, optimisation des coûts de transport, de la disponibilité produit et du stock magasin. Accompagnement du chef de produit dans ses choix logistiques, proposition d’outils facilitant la prise de décision.
Mission sur le terrain en magasin afin d'analyser le stock et les conditions de mise en rayon, mais également en entrepôt pour revoir les chemins de préparation et les conditions d'approvisionnement.
ICAM Lille
- Mémoire Scientifique
2011 - 2012Réalisation d'un mémoire scientifique suivant deux axes :
- Contrôle qualité
- Recherche d'une solution et étude de faisabilité