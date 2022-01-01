Menu

Annabelle SION

TEMPLEMARS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Organisée
Pragmatique
Dynamique
Rigoureuse
Excel

Entreprises

  • Euroquality - Chef de projet innovation

    2016 - maintenant

  • Castorama - Analyste Supply Chain

    Templemars 2012 - 2015 Working alongside the Category Manager on his range of products. Make sure that haulage costs are maximized, that products are available in the warehouse for the stores to place orders, all of which must fall within the allocated budget. Participation in lead-time and costs negotiations, suggesting the best logistic condition to buy products, in relation with the suppliers (China, Taiwan, England, Germany).
    International projects management

  • Leroy Merlin - Coordinatrice Logistique Junior

    Lezennes 2012 - 2012 Analyse de la supply chain du fournisseur local ou grand import jusqu’au magasin, optimisation des coûts de transport, de la disponibilité produit et du stock magasin. Accompagnement du chef de produit dans ses choix logistiques, proposition d’outils facilitant la prise de décision.

    Mission sur le terrain en magasin afin d'analyser le stock et les conditions de mise en rayon, mais également en entrepôt pour revoir les chemins de préparation et les conditions d'approvisionnement.

  • ICAM Lille - Mémoire Scientifique

    2011 - 2012 Réalisation d'un mémoire scientifique suivant deux axes :

    - Contrôle qualité

    - Recherche d'une solution et étude de faisabilité

  • Santander Espagne - Professeur d'anglais

    2010 - 2011

  • La Redoute - Stagiaire

    Roubaix 2009 - 2009

  • LUC Hockey - Entraineur Jeunes

    2005 - 2007

Formations

  • ICAI - Universidad Pontificia Comillas (Madrid)

    Madrid 2010 - 2011

  • ICAM

    Lille 2007 - 2012

  • Lycée Saint Paul

    Lille 2005 - 2007

