Menu

Anne Cecile ORIAU

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • L'OREAL DPGP - TRAVEL RETAIL - Brand Manager Maybelline & The Body Shop

    PARIS 2007 - maintenant

  • L'OREAL DPGP TRAVEL RETAIL - Assistante chef de produit Maquillage L'Oréal Paris

    2005 - 2006

  • L'OREAL - Agent Commercial L'Oréal Paris - Grands Magasins et Monoprix

    PARIS 2004 - 2004

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :