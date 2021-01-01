Raphaelle NAYRAL DE PUYBUSQUE

Vallourec & Mannesmann
- Marketing & Development analyst
Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2009VIE based in Houston, Texas.
Mission Economique du Cambodge
- Sectorial Attachee
2006 - 2006- Promoting multilateral and bilateral trade relations
- Benchmarkimg for French companies willing to extend their activities in Cambodia
- Sectorial inquiries in energy, distribution, transports
L'Oreal
- Assistant Product manager
PARIS2005 - 2005Laboratoires Vichy:
- Launching of a new range of product
L'Oreal Produits Professionnels
- Campus Management: relations between L'oreal Group and ESCP-EAP