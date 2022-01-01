Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne LE GALLET
Ajouter
Anne LE GALLET
CASTETS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ACTION PIN
- Responsable marketing
2007 - maintenant
ACTION PIN
- Responsable marketing
2007 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Arnaud DERUMAUX
Cécile NEIGE
Félicie CODRON
Gaëlle FOUCART
Maryse GOROSURRETA
Pauline CURMER
Richard GAYON
Serge LAGUIAN
Stéphanie LEVEQUE
Vincent D'HONDT