Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne LEFEVRE
Ajouter
Anne LEFEVRE
Nanterre
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ManpowerGroup France
- Responsable d.agence
Nanterre
2008 - maintenant
Formations
HEC
Paris
2014 - 2016
Executive MBA
Réseau
Catherine ROSE
Clémentine CHOPINET
Dominique LEMAIRE
Eric MEYNIEUX
Eva CRANTELLE
Jacky LAVILLE
Jean-Luc MAUBERT
Jean-Paul RAYNAUD
Pierre-Yves VANBEVER
Thierry HABRIAL