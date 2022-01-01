Anne LEGAT

Management d'équipe
Gestion de projets à l'international
Process innovation
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Account management
Team building
Innovation
Entreprises
Zentis GmbH & Co. K.G.
- Team Manager
2013 - maintenantR&D TEAM MANAGER FOR ZENTIS IN DAIRY INDUSTRY BUSINESS - Aachen (Germany)
R&D Team Management for international product development.
Project Management in Innovation.
Zentis
- Manager R&D
2007 - 2013R&D TEAM LEADER AT THE FRUIT & FLAVOR SYNERGY FOR ZENTIS FRUIT PREPARATIONS – Aachen (Germany) in partnership with Danone Research Center- Palaiseau (France)
International Brand Management for fresh Dairy Business. Facilitation of creative workshops in innovation. Team management, strong involvement in the implementation of HACCP in the Fruit Pilot.
Kerry Sweet ingredients
- Ingenieur R&D
2004 - 2007R&D ENGINEER FOR KERRY SWEET INGREDIENT– Apt (France)
Project Management in a technical and expertise center. Development of product for the French and English Market.. Optimization of management tools for R&D Processes. Expertise in formulation and industrial processes
Fruit Alliance Europe (Zentis/Danone)
- Ingenieur R&D
2000 - 2003R&D ENGINEER AT THE FRUIT ALLIANCE EUROPE FOR ZENTIS FRUIT PREPARATIONS & DANONE
Rotselaar (Belgium) & Aachen (Germany)
Implementation of a R&D Expertise center in partnership with Danone for Blockbuster Brands. Many Launches in the European Dairy Business for Danone.