Anne LEGAT

AACHEN

En résumé

Management d'équipe
Gestion de projets à l'international
Process innovation

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Account management
Team building
Innovation

Entreprises

  • Zentis GmbH & Co. K.G. - Team Manager

    2013 - maintenant R&D TEAM MANAGER FOR ZENTIS IN DAIRY INDUSTRY BUSINESS - Aachen (Germany)
    R&D Team Management for international product development.
    Project Management in Innovation.

  • Zentis - Manager R&D

    2007 - 2013 R&D TEAM LEADER AT THE FRUIT & FLAVOR SYNERGY FOR ZENTIS FRUIT PREPARATIONS – Aachen (Germany) in partnership with Danone Research Center- Palaiseau (France)
    International Brand Management for fresh Dairy Business. Facilitation of creative workshops in innovation. Team management, strong involvement in the implementation of HACCP in the Fruit Pilot.

  • Kerry Sweet ingredients - Ingenieur R&D

    2004 - 2007 R&D ENGINEER FOR KERRY SWEET INGREDIENT– Apt (France)
    Project Management in a technical and expertise center. Development of product for the French and English Market.. Optimization of management tools for R&D Processes. Expertise in formulation and industrial processes

  • Fruit Alliance Europe (Zentis/Danone) - Ingenieur R&D

    2000 - 2003 R&D ENGINEER AT THE FRUIT ALLIANCE EUROPE FOR ZENTIS FRUIT PREPARATIONS & DANONE
    Rotselaar (Belgium) & Aachen (Germany)
    Implementation of a R&D Expertise center in partnership with Danone for Blockbuster Brands. Many Launches in the European Dairy Business for Danone.

  • Zentis GmbH & Co. KG - Sweet Ingredients - Responsable Laboratoire Qualité

    1998 - 2000 1998-2000 Q&A ENGINEER FOR ZENTIS SWEET INGREDIENTS - EILENDORF (Germany)
    Q&A Laboratory & Team Management
    Development and Implementation of .analytical methods

Formations

  • FH Hannover (Hannover)

    Hannover 1994 - 1998 Produits Laitiers - Lebensmitteltechnologie

    FOOD ENGINEERING DEGREE - IUP of Caen (France)/ FH Ahlem Hannover – Germany `

