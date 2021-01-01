Menu

Anne LEGRAIN

PRÈS DE PARIS

En résumé

Je suis designer graphique, diplômée d'un master2 en design graphique (DNSEP à l'ESAD Amiens).
Je construis des images pour mettre les marques dans la modernité et la compétitivité, et générer une identité durable.

J'ai une forte sensibilité aux tendances.

Mon challenge : développer des images de marque et avoir un apport artistique pour chacun.

Je propose aussi mes services en freelance.

Study, knowing and understanding the corporate identity. Developing concepts, graphics and layouts for product illustrations, newsletter, and websites

Brand identity, brand strategy, packaging, accessory design, publication, wine label

I master software like Illustrator,
Indesign, Photoshop and Imovie. Beginner in Sketch
I practise photography.

Able to read and write English. Familiar with Mac computer. An understanding of the latest trends and their role within a commercial environment

I like to travel especially in Europe.

Travel : Austria, Eastern Europe, Portugal, Germany, The Netherlands, UK, China
Lauréate de la bourse Envie d'Agir
de la direction régionale de la jeunesse et des sports.

http://cargocollective.com/alegrain

Mes compétences :
Adobe Illustrator
Design
Édition
In design
MIS
PAO
packaging
accessory design
Sketch
Marketing produit
Développement produit
Marketing

Entreprises

  • Chardon et compagnie - Designer graphique digital

    2018 - 2018 Ergonomie de site internet et interface. Création d'emailing, mms gif, visuels de communication
    (leads, création de bannières, publicité, contenu...) Créations de visuels pour opérations spéciales. Secteur principal automobile

  • Eurosiam - Designer styliste

    2014 - 2018 Eurosiam - création et import de produits pour animaux de compagnie - 4M€ CA

    J'ai rejoint la société afin de créer une marque "Les Filous" www.lesfilous.fr et accompagner les équipes commerciales dans la création de supports de communication ( site internet, brochure, catalogue, packagings...).

    La marque a beaucoup de potentiel et se donne des ambitions. Je travaille actuellement à développer de nouveaux produits en collaboration avec les commerciaux et nos partenaires en Asie.

    Rattaché au service achat, j'ai eu des missions de chef de produit.
    J'ai eu pour missions:
    - design et développement par rapport au coût du produit
    - suivi auprès des usines
    - Être la garante du respect du cahier des charges et du respect de la charte graphique
    - Être en veille permanente concernant les nouvelles tendances

    Concernant la marque les Filous, mes missions ont été de:
    - Déterminer et optimiser l'identité numérique de la marque
    - Développer, construire l'image de la marque
    - Elaborer des argumentaires commerciaux, des supports et outils promotionnels efficaces destinés à la force de vente
    - Gérer la relation presse et communication hors média
    - Être à l'origine de packagings, de produits et de visuels pour print ou web

  • Maison Des Artistes - Designer graphique

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Réalisation du logo de l'association "Ô service des talents de demain" sur les métiers de la salle
    Identités graphiques de domaines viticoles
    Missions au Courrier Picard
    Packagings

    Identité graphique magazine en ligne " un œil en salle "

    Spiritueux

  • Festival international d'affiches de Chaumont -  graphiste et événementiel

    2011 - 2011 Graphisme documents de promotion du festival, assistante d'exposition et accompagnement des participants internationaux. Logistique des hébergements.

  • L'oeil avisé - Graphiste

    2011 - 2011 Stage au sein d'une agence parisienne de communication visuelle spécialisée dans le secteur du luxe et de la beauté. Packagings.

    Conception de pochette, fiches, newsletter et brochure. Présentation de power-point.

    Conception de visuels pour le site ski-republic.

  • Norami led technologies -  graphiste

    2010 - 2010 Création de la charte graphique de l'entreprise ainsi que tous les supports:

    -stickage camions
    -papeterie
    - retouche photo
    - plaquette entreprise
    - magazine informatif sur l'entreprise
    - web design
    - fiches

  • Gueudet Frères -  graphiste

    2009 - 2009 annonces pages jaunes, flyers, stickages, chèques cadeaux, cartes de visites, lettres clients anniversaire...

Formations

  • ESAD Amiens (Amiens)

    Amiens 2011 - 2012 DNSEP

    Diplôme sur le restaurant gastronomique,
    rencontre avec des acteurs du monde de la restauration.

  • Ecole Superieure D'Art Et De Design D'Amiens ESAD

    Amiens 2007 - 2012 DNAP et DNSEP

    Design Graphique - Création culturelle
    Maîtrise de la chaîne graphique, des logiciels PAO,
    mise en page, typographie, photographie.

  • Lycée Jean Calvin

    Noyon 2005 - 2007 grec ancien, anglais renforcé

Réseau