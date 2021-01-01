Anne LEGRAIN

Je suis designer graphique, diplômée d'un master2 en design graphique (DNSEP à l'ESAD Amiens).

Je construis des images pour mettre les marques dans la modernité et la compétitivité, et générer une identité durable.



J'ai une forte sensibilité aux tendances.



Mon challenge : développer des images de marque et avoir un apport artistique pour chacun.



Je propose aussi mes services en freelance.



Study, knowing and understanding the corporate identity. Developing concepts, graphics and layouts for product illustrations, newsletter, and websites



Brand identity, brand strategy, packaging, accessory design, publication, wine label



I master software like Illustrator,

Indesign, Photoshop and Imovie. Beginner in Sketch

I practise photography.



Able to read and write English. Familiar with Mac computer. An understanding of the latest trends and their role within a commercial environment



I like to travel especially in Europe.



Travel : Austria, Eastern Europe, Portugal, Germany, The Netherlands, UK, China

Lauréate de la bourse Envie d'Agir

de la direction régionale de la jeunesse et des sports.



http://cargocollective.com/alegrain



Mes compétences :

Adobe Illustrator

Design

Édition

In design

MIS

PAO

packaging

accessory design

Sketch

Marketing produit

Développement produit

Marketing