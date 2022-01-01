Retail
Anne LEQUEN BENABOU
Anne LEQUEN BENABOU
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Be Lemon
- Responsable Opérationnelle
Paris
2007 - 2015
Groupe Holder - Boulangeries Paul
- Attachée de Presse - Assistante Communication
MARCQ EN BAROEUL
2006 - 2006
Kingcom
- Responsable de Budget - Attachée de Presse
Paris
2006 - 2007
Formations
Institut Supérieur De La Communication, De La Presse Et De L'Audiovisuel - Groupe IGS (Paris)
Paris
1996 - 1999
Communication
Communication
Réseau
Charlotte RICOU
Cindy BOUCHERON
Delphine GODEL
Laura HAMAÏDE
Laure OMNES (PLISSON)
Olivier LATUGAYE
Pascale AZRIA
Sandrine HUGUET
Stephane PAPILLON
Stéphanie OTTENVALDER