Anne LEQUEN BENABOU

Paris

Entreprises

  • Be Lemon - Responsable Opérationnelle

    Paris 2007 - 2015

  • Groupe Holder - Boulangeries Paul - Attachée de Presse - Assistante Communication

    MARCQ EN BAROEUL 2006 - 2006

  • Kingcom - Responsable de Budget - Attachée de Presse

    Paris 2006 - 2007

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur De La Communication, De La Presse Et De L'Audiovisuel - Groupe IGS (Paris)

    Paris 1996 - 1999 Communication

