Anne LERONDEAU PILLAFORT
Ajouter
Anne LERONDEAU PILLAFORT
COURBEVOIE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Directrice administrative
Mes compétences :
Recrutement
Entreprises
Architectures Anne Demians
- Communication et relations extérieures
2015 - maintenant
Bookstorming
- Directrice administrative
paris
2011 - 2013
Goutdubio association
- Trésorière
2010 - 2011
Courbevoie Sport Tennis
- Présidente
Saint Priest,
2005 - 2010
Congé Sabatique
- Maman
2002 - 2004
Kahiloa
- Responsable administrative
1999 - 2001
Groupe Constantin
- Responsable Administrative
1990 - 1996
Jeune fille au pair
- Jeune fille au pair + école de langue
1988 - 1989
Formations
ECS Paris (European Communication School)/Ex ISERP/ITAIM
Levallois Perret
1984 - 1988
Master
Réseau
Adrien MOREAU
Arnaud LERONDEAU
Carine DEVOS
Chloé GIBERT-SANDER
Corentine GEORGES
Enying ATEBA-MOREAU
Leslie BROCHOT
Marie-Hélène DEMAISON
Pierre BRUNEL
Walter MENDIL