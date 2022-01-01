Menu

Anne LESAFFRE

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Thuasne - Commerciale et visiteuse médicale

    Levallois-Perret 1990 - maintenant

  • HOPITAL SAINT-PHILIBERT à LOMME (59) - INFIRMIERE

    1986 - 1990 DERMATOLOGIE
    RHUMATOLOGIE
    TRAUMATOLOGIE

  • CLINIQUE DU CROISE LAROCHE à MARCQ-EN-BAROEUL (59) - INFIRMIERE

    1985 - 1986 CHIRURGIE GENERALE

Formations

Réseau