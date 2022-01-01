Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne LEVOIR
Ajouter
Anne LEVOIR
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Keolis
- Chargée de Recrutement et Mobilité
Paris
2011 - maintenant
KIENBAUM
- Chargée de Recherche
Paris
2006 - 2011
Alain Gavand Consultants
- Chargée de Recherche
2005 - 2005
Formations
ISEG INSTITUT SUPERIEUR EUROPEEN DE GESTION
Paris
maintenant
Réseau
Aline VILLENEUVE
Arnaud DEZITTER
Chloé SALAÜN
Christophe BALLET
Christophe ROY
Dorothée DELABORDE DOIDY
Gaston DUE
Ismaël LE MOUËL
Melanie BOISSON
Serge Bertrand BINDZI