Anne LIRET

PARIS

Research and development

  • British Telecommunications - Principal Researcher

    2013 - maintenant current role:
    Technical and research leader of research and development projects in the Business Modelling & Field Management practice of R&D unit of BT (BT Innovate & Design).

    currently based at BT in France (BT France, Paris, La Defense).
    domain: Intelligent Entreprise systems, ICT, Optimisation problem solving, simulation, field management, sustainable fleet management, resources scheduling, vehicle sharing, complex service operations planning, real-time scheduling, social media support, visual analytics.

    Current collaborative projects with R&D Innov, ESSEC business school, University of Angers, Essex University (UK).
    Links to Professional Planning Forum (PPF), Field Networking groupe, EURO-INFORMs, VRP logistics group.

  • British Telecommunications - Senior research engineer

    2000 - 2013 current role:
    Technical leader of research and development projects in the Business Modelling & Field Management practice of R&D unit of BT (BT Innovate & Design).

    currently based at BT in France (BT France, La Defense).
    domain: Intelligent Entreprise systems, ICT, Optimisation problem solving, simulation, field management

  • Technical University of Villetaneuse - Lecturer

    1999 - 2000 database, programming languages

  • Universtiy Pierre et Marie Curie - Researcher and temporary Teacher

    1997 - 2000

  • LICEF , Tele-University Research center, Montreal - Internship

    1996 - 1996

