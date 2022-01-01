Anne LIRET

2013 - maintenantcurrent role:
Technical and research leader of research and development projects in the Business Modelling & Field Management practice of R&D unit of BT (BT Innovate & Design).
currently based at BT in France (BT France, Paris, La Defense).
domain: Intelligent Entreprise systems, ICT, Optimisation problem solving, simulation, field management, sustainable fleet management, resources scheduling, vehicle sharing, complex service operations planning, real-time scheduling, social media support, visual analytics.
Current collaborative projects with R&D Innov, ESSEC business school, University of Angers, Essex University (UK).
Links to Professional Planning Forum (PPF), Field Networking groupe, EURO-INFORMs, VRP logistics group.
British Telecommunications
- Senior research engineer
2000 - 2013current role:
Technical leader of research and development projects in the Business Modelling & Field Management practice of R&D unit of BT (BT Innovate & Design).
currently based at BT in France (BT France, La Defense).
domain: Intelligent Entreprise systems, ICT, Optimisation problem solving, simulation, field management
Technical University of Villetaneuse
- Lecturer
1999 - 2000database, programming languages
Universtiy Pierre et Marie Curie
- Researcher and temporary Teacher
1997 - 2000
LICEF , Tele-University Research center, Montreal
- Internship