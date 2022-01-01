Retail
Retail
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Anne-Lise ARBEZ
Anne-Lise ARBEZ
Annecy
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Entreprises
SALOMON
- Apparel baselayer product line manager
Annecy
2014 - maintenant
Salomon SA
- Gloves and headwear product line manager
Annecy
2010 - 2014
SALOMON
- Chef de produit footwear gamme hiking
Annecy
2009 - 2010
SALOMON
- Chef de produit footwear gamme Mountain Life
Annecy
2008 - 2009
SALOMON
- Assistant chef de produit footwear
Annecy
2007 - 2007
Formations
ICN Graduate Business School
Nancy
2003 - 2007
Marketing
Lycée Saint Benigne
Dijon
2001 - 2003
Lycée Louis Pergaud
Besancon
1998 - 2001
Baccalauréat ES
Réseau
Anne PADEL-FOURDAN
Guilhem DE BRUGIERE
Hugo CHOUISSA
Julien DURANT
Marc PERSONNET
Marie ACCAMBRAY
Petit JACQUES
Thierry CAVÉ
Thomas ROUAULT
Virginie PAON