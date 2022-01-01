Retail
Anne-Lise BELLETESTE
Anne-Lise BELLETESTE
ORMES
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Planification
Ordonnancement
Entreprises
LTE
- Gestionnaire de Production
2011 - 2016
MORY LOGIDIS
- Chef d'équipe logistique
2009 - 2011
LOGISMARK
- Responsable Stock
2005 - 2009
Formations
Faculté D'Orléans
Orleans
2004 - 2005
Master 2
Faculté De Versailles-Saint Quentin En Yvelines
Guyancourt
2002 - 2004
MST
IUT
Issoudun
2000 - 2002
DUT
Réseau
Ariane AMÉDÉE
Cyrielle THONNARD
Delphine CALISSI
Didier ROCHET
Jean-Sébastien BARD
Jorge DOS REIS
Ludovic ASTORI
Serge PELLERIN
Sophie DEMONCEAUX-INVERSIN
Stéphane BRIAND