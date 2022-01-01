Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Anne-Lise CADOT
Anne-Lise CADOT
Saint-Denis
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Engie Home Services
- Responsable d’agence
Saint-Denis
2019 - maintenant
Adéquat France (Groupe Adéquat)
- Responsable d’agence
2014 - 2019
CRIT France
- Responsable d'agence
Paris
2009 - 2014
Formations
Groupe Sup De Co (La Rochelle)
La Rochelle
2005 - 2007
Lycée Sacré Coeur
Angers
2003 - 2005
Adeline PAJOT
Fanny BOURGEAT
Freddy RIVAL
Jean-François GRELAUD
Johnny COCHAIN
Marine GIRARD
Maud LANDRON
Michael MARREL
Sonia ANCELET - BOISSINOT