Menu

Anne-Lise GUILLOU - MONTAC

Brest Cedex 9

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Laïta - Chef produit aliment d'allaitement

    Brest Cedex 9 2015 - maintenant

  • Laïta - Ingénieur Technique

    Brest Cedex 9 2013 - 2015

  • Triskalia - Chargée d'étude nutrition bovine

    Landerneau 2011 - 2012

Formations

Réseau