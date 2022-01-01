Retail
Anne-Lise GUILLOU - MONTAC
Brest Cedex 9
Laïta
- Chef produit aliment d'allaitement
Brest Cedex 9
2015 - maintenant
Laïta
- Ingénieur Technique
Brest Cedex 9
2013 - 2015
Triskalia
- Chargée d'étude nutrition bovine
Landerneau
2011 - 2012
Ecole Supérieure Agriculture (Groupe ESA)
Angers
2008 - 2011
Ingénieur
Production animales
Claire JÉRÔME
Claudie URIEN
Gwen SANQUER
Julie GOBERT
Juliette QUILLEC
Justine DEFOIS
Marie Christine TIGREAT
Nathalie HAUTCOLAS
Philippe TAILLARD
Thomas DUMONT