Anne LOMBARD

I'm from Reunion Island (little french island between Madagascar & Mauritius). Paris was my lover during more than six years.
I started my studies at ESAM Paris (IGS), Graduate School of Administration and Management during three years. After that, I I decided to focus my career towards communication and marketing and I was admitted at EFAP Paris (group EDH) French school of press and communication professions.
I graduated in 2012 as communications director (Bachelor in communication). I did a specialization in marketing & communication in 2013.
What now ?
I am actively looking for a position as communications officer, project manager in a company or an agency in Paris or international.
Discover new places is my passion & educating myself with new experiences. New experiences always push me to go forward and want more !
What about me ?
Everything's here : http://about.me/annelombard
Mes compétences :
Publicité
Community management
Communication
Marketing
Web
Gestion de projet
Réseaux sociaux
Communication institutionnelle
Communication interne
Communication externe
Communication online
Communication événementielle