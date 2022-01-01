Menu

Anne LOMBARD

En résumé

I'm from Reunion Island (little french island between Madagascar & Mauritius). Paris was my lover during more than six years.
I started my studies at ESAM Paris (IGS), Graduate School of Administration and Management during three years. After that, I I decided to focus my career towards communication and marketing and I was admitted at EFAP Paris (group EDH) French school of press and communication professions.

I graduated in 2012 as communications director (Bachelor in communication). I did a specialization in marketing & communication in 2013.

What now ?

I am actively looking for a position as communications officer, project manager in a company or an agency in Paris or international.

Discover new places is my passion & educating myself with new experiences. New experiences always push me to go forward and want more !

What about me ?

Everything's here : http://about.me/annelombard

Mes compétences :
Publicité
Community management
Communication
Marketing
Web
Gestion de projet
Réseaux sociaux
Communication institutionnelle
Communication interne
Communication externe
Communication online
Communication événementielle

Entreprises

  • Médicis - Chargée de projet digital

    2013 - maintenant Medicis is a counseling agency communication. It exists since 1996 and it provides its customers a quality of service and establishes a lasting relationship and trust through strong values​​:
    Creativity, Transparency, Trust.
    With a strong local culture and a perfect knowledge of its customers, Medicis has always defend the interests of brands and projects entrusted to it and, in respect of the local culture and traditions.

    I was in charge of :
    - Establishment of the website incorporating all the elements since the creation of the agency
    - Support its development and digital strategy agency
    - Direct relations with external service providers to design

  • Orange - Communication officer at Parnasse, selective Orange's brand

    Paris 2012 - 2013 I was in charge of :
  • Lagardère Publicité - Assistant Director of Advertising at BE magazine

    Levallois-Perret 2011 - 2012 I was in charge of :
    - Designing fashion and beauty book presented to advertisers
    - Assistant director with advertising presentations, administrative, daily missions

  • Crédit Agricole de la Réunion - Assistante Responsable de la communication

    Montrouge 2011 - 2011 Organisation de la conférence et de la soirée du Projet d'Entreprise (700 personnes)
    Réalisation du dossier sponsoring sur 10 ans + projections futures
    Organisation de l'inauguration d'une Agence

  • Agence Rouge Le Bureau - Assistante Consultante Senior

    2011 - 2011 In charge of :
    Development and updating of media files
    Tracking opportunities pruses words, schedules EDITORIAL
    Realization of press, the media watch
    Assistance in writing a press release
    Contacts with journalists, reporting, press book
    Organizing events press

  • Ministère de l'Economie et des Finances - Assistante de la directrice de communication

    Paris 2009 - 2009 - Press Kit "Journées du Patrimoine du Ministère de Bercy"
    - Organization of press briefings for conferences of Ministers
    - Replacement of the head of the press office documentation
    - Management of social networks Cabinet Minister

  • Nestlé - Marketing Assistant for ethnic department

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2008 - 2008 I was in charge of :
    - Gaining visibility and increasing the market share of products targeting religious and ethnic communities through marketing operations and communications
    Study Competition
    Survey and analysis of prices on the ground
    Work on better highlighting of ethnic product range on the market
    Design of the product catalog customers and suppliers
    Ongoing relationship with the creative agency and production

Formations

