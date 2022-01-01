Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne Lyse MICAUD
Ajouter
Anne Lyse MICAUD
GENÈVE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Spineart
- Responsable des ventes Suisse Romande et Tessin
2015 - maintenant
Aptalis pharma
- Déléguée hospitalière et spécialiste gastroentérologie
2012 - 2015
Skills in healthcare
- Responsable Régionale
2011 - 2012
Skills in healthcare
- Formatrice conseil en pharmacie
2010 - 2011
SERVIER
- Visiteur Médical
Suresnes
2009 - 2009
Formations
Institut De Communication Médicale
Lille
2008 - 2009
Médicale
Réseau
Amélie CROUZET
Emmanuel MOY
Fabienne BONDUAU
Jean-Philippe SPORTICH
Juliette RABOUIN PINGEOT
Marie THUILLIER
Patrick ROZENSZTAJN
Philippe GRESSIER
Véronique - Sophie REDON
Zineb HAJJAJI