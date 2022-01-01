Retail
Anne MALLET
Anne MALLET
Levallois-Perret
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Sage
Entreprises
KESYS
- Ingénieur Commercial
Levallois-Perret
2011 - maintenant
Késys
- Responable Marketing et Communication
Levallois-Perret
2010 - maintenant
Absys Cyborg
- Chargée de Marketing & Communication
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2007 - 2010
Sage France
- Chargée de Programmes Marketing Clients PME
Paris
2007 - 2007
BRIDGE ATKANTIK
- Chargée de Marketing & Communication
2006 - 2006
Birmingham
Stage de fin d'études
SPORT AWAY
- Administrateur Système & Réseau
2003 - 2003
Informatique interne et création de pages Internet
GEMALTO
- Chargée de Clientèle
Meudon
2003 - 2003
Traitement et suivi des commandes d’un portefeuille clients
GEMALTO
- Chargée de Marketing Produit
Meudon
2003 - 2003
Marketing International secteur bancaire
Formations
Kedge
Toulon
2003 - 2006
Ingénieur d'Affaires
Université Aix Marseille 3 Paul Cezanne
Marseille
2001 - 2003
DUT
Lycée Chevreul Blancarde
Marseille
1999 - 2001
BAC
Réseau
David MAUTE
Didier GARRIGUE
Florence CAILLAT
Glwadys MINGANT
Laurent COQUELIN
Michaël BALLANGER
Nicolas CHARRIERE
Raoul BRAS
Stéphane DAVOINE