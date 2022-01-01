Menu

Anne MALLET

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Sage

Entreprises

  • KESYS - Ingénieur Commercial

    Levallois-Perret 2011 - maintenant

  • Késys - Responable Marketing et Communication

    Levallois-Perret 2010 - maintenant

  • Absys Cyborg - Chargée de Marketing & Communication

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2007 - 2010

  • Sage France - Chargée de Programmes Marketing Clients PME

    Paris 2007 - 2007

  • BRIDGE ATKANTIK - Chargée de Marketing & Communication

    2006 - 2006 Birmingham
    Stage de fin d'études

  • SPORT AWAY - Administrateur Système & Réseau

    2003 - 2003 Informatique interne et création de pages Internet

  • GEMALTO - Chargée de Clientèle

    Meudon 2003 - 2003 Traitement et suivi des commandes d’un portefeuille clients

  • GEMALTO - Chargée de Marketing Produit

    Meudon 2003 - 2003 Marketing International secteur bancaire

Formations

Réseau