Menu

Anne-Marie CASINI TOUCHARD

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • RELOCATION AGENCIES - Relocation COUNCELOR, INDEPENDANT

    2016 - maintenant After a year, I have discover this activity which require you to be approchable. Even if each mission is different, you need to have knowledge of the parisian market and of the specific rules and helps for employees expatriated or transfered. All year long I begun to develop a R/E agents network for recognition and relationships with the Independant councelors in order to share our career pathes and experiences. This is interesting and motivating.

  • SAFTI - Real Estate broker

    Toulouse 2014 - 2015

  • BAYARD - MILAN PRESSE JEUNESSE - DELEGUEE- REPRESENTATIVE

    2005 - 2012 6 years as representative for EDUCATIONAL CHILDREN' MAGAZINES in French and English - Saudi Arabia - Bahrain - Qatar and Koweit

  • PEUGEOT SODEXA - DELEGUEE

    2005 - 2012

  • Compaq france - Senior secretary

    1993 - 1994

  • MAC DONALD'S - Bilingual secretary

    guyancourt 1987 - 1991

Formations

Réseau