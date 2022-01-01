Anne-Marie CASINI TOUCHARD

-
RELOCATION AGENCIES
- Relocation COUNCELOR, INDEPENDANT
2016 - maintenant
After a year, I have discover this activity which require you to be approchable. Even if each mission is different, you need to have knowledge of the parisian market and of the specific rules and helps for employees expatriated or transfered. All year long I begun to develop a R/E agents network for recognition and relationships with the Independant councelors in order to share our career pathes and experiences. This is interesting and motivating.
-
SAFTI
- Real Estate broker
Toulouse
2014 - 2015
-
BAYARD - MILAN PRESSE JEUNESSE
- DELEGUEE- REPRESENTATIVE
2005 - 2012
6 years as representative for EDUCATIONAL CHILDREN' MAGAZINES in French and English - Saudi Arabia - Bahrain - Qatar and Koweit
-
PEUGEOT SODEXA
- DELEGUEE
2005 - 2012
-
Compaq france
- Senior secretary
1993 - 1994
-
MAC DONALD'S
- Bilingual secretary
guyancourt
1987 - 1991