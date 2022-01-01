Retail
Anne Marie CHACHAY
Anne Marie CHACHAY
EVRY
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MAS ADEP
- Responsable des soins
2015 - maintenant
Etablissement public de Santé
- Cadre supérieur de santé - référent qualité
2001 - 2015
Etablissement Public de Santé
- Cadre de Santé
1996 - 2001
Hôpital Local
- Infirmière
1982 - 1996
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alloucha MOHAMED
Bracco Imaging FRANCE
Catherine BRIANCEAU-CHASSAGNE
Christine FRICKER
Gilbert MOUNIER
Latifa PELLETIER
Laurent BUCHON
Michel DUGOT
Stéphane GAYET
Sylviane LAURO