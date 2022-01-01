Menu

Anne Marie CHACHAY

EVRY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MAS ADEP - Responsable des soins

    2015 - maintenant

  • Etablissement public de Santé - Cadre supérieur de santé - référent qualité

    2001 - 2015

  • Etablissement Public de Santé - Cadre de Santé

    1996 - 2001

  • Hôpital Local - Infirmière

    1982 - 1996

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

