Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne-Marie DUQUENNOY
Ajouter
Anne-Marie DUQUENNOY
NANTES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
ISEN
Lille
1986 - 1992
ingenieur
Réseau
Anne Sophie GAMBLIN
Benoît PERREAU*
Isabelle DOUSSOT
Marie AHRENS