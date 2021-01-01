Anne Marie RONAYNE

An Irish citizen, with more than 28 years professional experience, I have worked and lived in Ireland, Germany, US, Australia and France. My career started in the financial services sector, and over the past 24 years I have developed my career in international recruitment, talent acquisition & HR consulting, working with a large variety of different sectors, functional disciplines and challenging cultural frontiers. I co-founded Terra Connecta in 2004.



In a Nutshell



Terra Connecta accompanies multi-sector clients for more than 20 years, from small to large international groups, in their search for talented professionals.



In other words, we propose international recruitment solutions, executive search and HR consulting to support each companys human capital value chain.



We support leadership teams, line managers, HR professionals, for positions in headquarters, business activities, manufacturing sites, engineering, R&D centers, etc



And, we cultivate relationships with target candidate audiences : early careers, specialists, middle and senior managers, and executive level professionals.



The common thread running through our solutions is international.



Expertise :

o RECRUITMENT

- Executive Search

- Search & Selection

- Build Talent Pipeline

o HR CONSULTING

o ASSESSMENTS



https://www.terraconnecta.com