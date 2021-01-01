Menu

Anne Marie RONAYNE

Paris

En résumé

An Irish citizen, with more than 28 years professional experience, I have worked and lived in Ireland, Germany, US, Australia and France. My career started in the financial services sector, and over the past 24 years I have developed my career in international recruitment, talent acquisition & HR consulting, working with a large variety of different sectors, functional disciplines and challenging cultural frontiers. I co-founded Terra Connecta in 2004.

In a Nutshell

Terra Connecta accompanies multi-sector clients for more than 20 years, from small to large international groups, in their search for talented professionals.

In other words, we propose international recruitment solutions, executive search and HR consulting to support each companys human capital value chain.

We support leadership teams, line managers, HR professionals, for positions in headquarters, business activities, manufacturing sites, engineering, R&D centers, etc

And, we cultivate relationships with target candidate audiences : early careers, specialists, middle and senior managers, and executive level professionals.

The common thread running through our solutions is international.

Expertise :
o RECRUITMENT
- Executive Search
- Search & Selection
- Build Talent Pipeline
o HR CONSULTING
o ASSESSMENTS

https://www.terraconnecta.com

Entreprises

  • Terra Connecta - Owner & Managing Director

    Paris 2004 - maintenant Created in 2004, Terra Connecta is a small, dynamic head-hunting consultancy, specialized in international recruitment solutions.

    We propose a broad spectrum of services to help companies attract talented professionals internationally and develop future talent pipeline.

    Especially relevant, we accompany our clients across the entire talent management process, from talent acquisition, evaluation, recruitment to on-boarding. And, we adapt our solutions to each corporate culture, talent management challenge, regardless of company size or industry.

    In addition, we cultivate and nurture strong relationships with talented professionals, across many different sectors, functional disciplines and cultural frontiers.

    And, companies can benefit from this network to promote their employer brand to a much broader community of talent. In other words, they can engage with candidates who are not normally on their radar.

    https://www.terraconnecta.com

  • EMDS/ HR Gardens - Managing Director & International HR Consultant

    1997 - 2004 2001 - 2004 EMDS / HR Gardens (Havas Group) based in Paris & Brussels
    - Managing Director of the international recruitment solutions business line with P&L responsibility for France & Belgium (executive board member)

    1999 - 2001 - EMDS France
    Managing Director with P&L responsibility (executive board member)
    - Senior Consultant with client acquisition (multi-sector, multi-function) and delivery responsibility
    - Developed talent pipeline solutions with preselected candidates (career event, special programmes, etc...)
    - Managed a team of international consultants, marketing, researchers and commercial team.

    1997 - 1999 - EMDS France
    Senior Recruitment Consultant
    - Developed international recruitment solutions for multi sector corporations developing in emerging markets
    - Designed international Graduate recruitment programs, Assessment Centers...
    - Created strategic campus relations (Graduates & MBA) for multi-sector corporations
    - etc

  • INSEAD - Recruiter

    Fontainebleau 1994 - 1997 Responsible for recruiting international profiles for management positions in communications, finance, marketing, business development, fund raising, etc....
    Responsible for recruiting PhDs to work directly with the professoral corps.

Formations

  • University College Dublin (UCD) (Dublin)

    Dublin 1987 - 1991 B.A. (Hons)

    French & German Literature, Politics

Réseau