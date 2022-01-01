Menu

Anne VICTOR

IFS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Expertise comptable
Audit

Entreprises

  • AVEC EXPERTISE - Expert Comptable. Commissaire-aux -Comptes

    IFS 2012 - maintenant CONSEIL ET GESTION DES TPE/PME

  • GROUPE FIDORG - Expert Comptable

    Caen 2007 - 2011 Expertise comptable, Audit, conseil - gestion de patrimoine

  • SOCOGEC - Auditeur confirmé

    2005 - 2006 Audit financier, Organisation Contrôle interne.

    PME, Groupe de Sociétés.

    Industrie Pharmaceutique, Transport, Pièces automobiles,

  • Préel Thorel Besnier Genuyt et Associés - Collaboratrice

    2004 - 2005 Révision comptable, Prévisionnel créations d'entreprises, Etablissement de bilans des PME, Conseils.

    Grande distribution, Informatique, Industrie, Transporteurs,

  • CECOMA Sevestre - Assistante débutante

    2002 - 2002

  • FIDORG-WINDSOR - Assistante débutante

    2002 - 2004 Suivi des PME : tenue comptable, déclarations fiscales , conseil en gestion.

    BIC, BNC, Artisans, Commerçants, TNS

  • MFR La Bagotière - Secrétaire comptable

    1999 - 1999

  • SOREC - Stagiaire

    1998 - 1999

Formations

  • Lycée Jean Rostand (Caen)

    Caen 1999 - 2002 DECF + DESCF

  • Lycée Sainte Ursule (Caen)

    Caen 1997 - 1999 Comptabilité Gestion

  • Lycée Sainte Marie

    Caen 1992 - 1997 Bac S

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :