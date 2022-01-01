Retail
Anne VICTOR
Anne VICTOR
IFS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Expertise comptable
Audit
Entreprises
AVEC EXPERTISE
- Expert Comptable. Commissaire-aux -Comptes
IFS
2012 - maintenant
CONSEIL ET GESTION DES TPE/PME
GROUPE FIDORG
- Expert Comptable
Caen
2007 - 2011
Expertise comptable, Audit, conseil - gestion de patrimoine
SOCOGEC
- Auditeur confirmé
2005 - 2006
Audit financier, Organisation Contrôle interne.
PME, Groupe de Sociétés.
Industrie Pharmaceutique, Transport, Pièces automobiles,
Préel Thorel Besnier Genuyt et Associés
- Collaboratrice
2004 - 2005
Révision comptable, Prévisionnel créations d'entreprises, Etablissement de bilans des PME, Conseils.
Grande distribution, Informatique, Industrie, Transporteurs,
CECOMA Sevestre
- Assistante débutante
2002 - 2002
FIDORG-WINDSOR
- Assistante débutante
2002 - 2004
Suivi des PME : tenue comptable, déclarations fiscales , conseil en gestion.
BIC, BNC, Artisans, Commerçants, TNS
MFR La Bagotière
- Secrétaire comptable
1999 - 1999
SOREC
- Stagiaire
1998 - 1999
Formations
Lycée Jean Rostand (Caen)
Caen
1999 - 2002
DECF + DESCF
Lycée Sainte Ursule (Caen)
Caen
1997 - 1999
Comptabilité Gestion
Lycée Sainte Marie
Caen
1992 - 1997
Bac S
Réseau
Cyril MILCENT
Guillaume NODET
Justine MOYNET
Loic HEBERT
Marc BRILLAT-SAVARIN
Nermina TRBONJA
Paul-Maurice BOURGEOIS MOINE
Revillet GUILLAUME
Thibaut VERRIER
Yann BRILLAT-SAVARIN
