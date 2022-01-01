Annelise BRUN

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (Swizerland)
- Regional Supply Planner EMEA
2007 - maintenant- Supply planning for 4 factories in Germany, Greece and USA, as well as 3rd part suppliers (700 SKUs)
- Copacking planning & coordinator for the German market (200 SKUs)
- Tool : SAP R/3 as well as APO - SNP application
- Integration of the two major European markets in the APO planning and S&OP process
- Integration of the new OTC business into 4 markets and migration to Consumer processes and tools
- Regional inventory level optimization (15 M$): Safety stock policy review together with markets and plants
- New product launches supervising together with regional Marketing, local teams and plants
DANONE WATERS GERMANY
- Supply & Demand planner
Paris2006 - 2007- Forecast follow up and analysis for the German market within S&OP European process
- Development of Planning tool functionalities (SAP Forecasting tool: APO / DP)
- Supply coordination between French plants and local warehouses (4Mio Bottles per week)
- Monitoring tool creation for stocks follow up and optimisation – 20,5 Mio liters in stock in two warehouses