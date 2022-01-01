Menu

Annelise BRUN

ZÜRICH

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Agroalimentaire
Supply chain

Entreprises

  • JOHNSON & JOHNSON (Swizerland) - Regional Supply Planner EMEA

    2007 - maintenant - Supply planning for 4 factories in Germany, Greece and USA, as well as 3rd part suppliers (700 SKUs)
    - Copacking planning & coordinator for the German market (200 SKUs)
    - Tool : SAP R/3 as well as APO - SNP application
    - Integration of the two major European markets in the APO planning and S&OP process
    - Integration of the new OTC business into 4 markets and migration to Consumer processes and tools
    - Regional inventory level optimization (15 M$): Safety stock policy review together with markets and plants
    - New product launches supervising together with regional Marketing, local teams and plants

  • DANONE WATERS GERMANY - Supply & Demand planner

    Paris 2006 - 2007 - Forecast follow up and analysis for the German market within S&OP European process
    - Development of Planning tool functionalities (SAP Forecasting tool: APO / DP)
    - Supply coordination between French plants and local warehouses (4Mio Bottles per week)
    - Monitoring tool creation for stocks follow up and optimisation – 20,5 Mio liters in stock in two warehouses

Formations

Réseau