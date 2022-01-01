Menu

Annelise VIALE

PARIS

En résumé

Professionnelle du développement des RH et du conseil en gestion de carrières à forte dimension internationale, j'interviens dans les domaines suivants:

- Recrutement par approche directe de cadres supérieurs et dirigeants
- Accompagnement et Coaching Carrière de cadres et dirigeants
- Outplacement
- Coaching d'expatriés et de leurs conjoints
- Coaching inter-culturel
- Evaluation RH: sélection, détection et développement des talents
- Formation: conception et animation d'ateliers et séminaires

Mes compétences :
Gestion des talents
Ressources humaines
Recrutement
Coaching
Accompagnement
Sourcing
Conseil
Formation
Management
Talent management

Entreprises

  • Ken Clark International/ZRG Partners - Consultante Executive Search - Practice Life Sciences

    2011 - 2014 Cabinet international de recrutement de cadres supérieurs & dirigeants par approche directe (100 personnes) :
    - Pilotage complet de projets de recrutement internationaux complexes, dans les délais impartis: brief, analyse du marché et de la compétition, description de poste, « sourcing », chasse, évaluation & sélection des meilleurs candidats, « reporting » interne et externe, prise de références, suivi de l'intégration des candidats placés
    - Cheffe de projet d’un programme européen de «mapping & cultivation» des talents pour le leader mondial de la Pharmacie. La réussite de ce programme a permis au cabinet d’être référencé comme fournisseur privilégié chez le client
    - Responsable de la relation client et du suivi des différents projets à travers le monde : conduite de réunions hebdomadaires de progrès (en direct ou à distance), organisation des sessions de recrutement, conseil et négociation de l’offre
    - Responsable de la relation candidat : suivi et coaching tout au long du projet.

  • Solstice Careers - Consultante Recrutement & Gestion de Carrières

    2010 - maintenant * Coaching carrière de cadres & dirigeants
    * Outplacement
    * Accompagnement de conjoints
    * Recrutement par approche directe de cadres supérieurs et dirigeants - Secteur des "Life Sciences"

  • Career Centre Switzerland - Consultante Senior

    2006 - 2010 Coaching carrière et placement de cadres internationaux en situation de mobilité géographique et professionnelle.

  • ESCP EUROPE Alumni Association - Manager, Career Services

    2005 - 2006 ESCP is a top ranking European Business School with a population of 4,000
    students in degree programs and 45, 000 alumni in 150 countries.

    * Responsible for the design and delivery of career development services
    provided to senior graduate students and alumni (+ 40.0000 members in 65
    countries)
    * Planned, implemented and coordinated seminars, workshops, counseling
    and referral services, and dissemination of career information
    * Designed and facilitated seminars related to personal development (M.B.T.I),
    stress management and cross-cultural management
    * Provided individual career counseling: approx. 400 individual sessions per
    year
    * Developed and nurtured preferred relationships within ESCP Europe, with
    associations of top French business & engineering schools (G16+), and
    business experts
    * Led a team of 3

  • APEC - Outplacement Consultant

    Paris 2003 - 2004 This non-profit organization offers career counseling and outplacement for a
    population of professionals and executives.

    Provided individual career counseling to unemployed professionals and executives
    to assist with job search strategy, resume writing, presentation skills and career
    planning. Conducted career transition and outplacement workshops.

  • Rutgers University - Career Consultant

    2002 - 2003 Office of Career Services, Rutgers is a major Research and Teaching University with a population of 48.000
    students.

    Counseled undergraduate and graduate students as well as alumni to assist with
    career and life planning issues. Coached academically under achieving students to
    assist with their performance and goal attainment. Explored Work/Family balance
    issues with adult clients. Conducted resume & skills exploration workshops.
    Participated in on-campus career events including job fairs, mock interviews,
    seminars and career panels.

  • Fongecif Ile-de-France - Conseillère en Formation et Parcours Professionnel

    1997 - 2000 Conseil et accompagnement de salariés dans l'élaboration et la réalisation de leur parcours de formation, partie intégrante de leur projet professionnel. Réalisation des campagnes annuelles d’habilitation des centres de bilans de compétences, contribuant ainsi à l’amélioration de la qualité des prestations de bilans.

  • Fongecif Ile-de-France - Training Counselor

    1997 - 2000 This organization offers career change and vocational training opportunities for
    employees.

    Met with clients to develop a training plan and proposal. Presented each clientʼs
    training proposal to the Review Board and advocated on clientʼs behalf.

    INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE

  • Cartier International - Human Resources Associate Director

    Paris 1997 - 1997 Responsible for Training and Development - Managed the recruiting function, with a
    focus on college recruiting for international internships and assignments.

  • GE Information Services - Human Resources Manager

    1992 - 1996 Managed the day-to-day operations for the French affiliate. Assisted the Western
    Europe HR Manager with all aspects of compensation, benefits, recruiting, selection,
    training and professional development for three European countries (France,
    Belgium and Holland).

  • Leica France - Human Resources Specialist

    1989 - 1992 Assisted the HR Manager with all aspects of HR duties. Significantly improved the
    effectiveness of payroll and administrative processes. Led the implementation of a
    HR database.

Formations

Réseau