Annelise VIALE

-
Ken Clark International/ZRG Partners
- Consultante Executive Search - Practice Life Sciences
2011 - 2014
Cabinet international de recrutement de cadres supérieurs & dirigeants par approche directe (100 personnes) :
- Pilotage complet de projets de recrutement internationaux complexes, dans les délais impartis: brief, analyse du marché et de la compétition, description de poste, « sourcing », chasse, évaluation & sélection des meilleurs candidats, « reporting » interne et externe, prise de références, suivi de l'intégration des candidats placés
- Cheffe de projet d’un programme européen de «mapping & cultivation» des talents pour le leader mondial de la Pharmacie. La réussite de ce programme a permis au cabinet d’être référencé comme fournisseur privilégié chez le client
- Responsable de la relation client et du suivi des différents projets à travers le monde : conduite de réunions hebdomadaires de progrès (en direct ou à distance), organisation des sessions de recrutement, conseil et négociation de l’offre
- Responsable de la relation candidat : suivi et coaching tout au long du projet.
-
Solstice Careers
- Consultante Recrutement & Gestion de Carrières
2010 - maintenant
* Coaching carrière de cadres & dirigeants
* Outplacement
* Accompagnement de conjoints
* Recrutement par approche directe de cadres supérieurs et dirigeants - Secteur des "Life Sciences"
-
Career Centre Switzerland
- Consultante Senior
2006 - 2010
Coaching carrière et placement de cadres internationaux en situation de mobilité géographique et professionnelle.
-
ESCP EUROPE Alumni Association
- Manager, Career Services
2005 - 2006
ESCP is a top ranking European Business School with a population of 4,000
students in degree programs and 45, 000 alumni in 150 countries.
* Responsible for the design and delivery of career development services
provided to senior graduate students and alumni (+ 40.0000 members in 65
countries)
* Planned, implemented and coordinated seminars, workshops, counseling
and referral services, and dissemination of career information
* Designed and facilitated seminars related to personal development (M.B.T.I),
stress management and cross-cultural management
* Provided individual career counseling: approx. 400 individual sessions per
year
* Developed and nurtured preferred relationships within ESCP Europe, with
associations of top French business & engineering schools (G16+), and
business experts
* Led a team of 3
-
APEC
- Outplacement Consultant
Paris
2003 - 2004
This non-profit organization offers career counseling and outplacement for a
population of professionals and executives.
Provided individual career counseling to unemployed professionals and executives
to assist with job search strategy, resume writing, presentation skills and career
planning. Conducted career transition and outplacement workshops.
-
Rutgers University
- Career Consultant
2002 - 2003
Office of Career Services, Rutgers is a major Research and Teaching University with a population of 48.000
students.
Counseled undergraduate and graduate students as well as alumni to assist with
career and life planning issues. Coached academically under achieving students to
assist with their performance and goal attainment. Explored Work/Family balance
issues with adult clients. Conducted resume & skills exploration workshops.
Participated in on-campus career events including job fairs, mock interviews,
seminars and career panels.
-
Fongecif Ile-de-France
- Conseillère en Formation et Parcours Professionnel
1997 - 2000
Conseil et accompagnement de salariés dans l'élaboration et la réalisation de leur parcours de formation, partie intégrante de leur projet professionnel. Réalisation des campagnes annuelles d’habilitation des centres de bilans de compétences, contribuant ainsi à l’amélioration de la qualité des prestations de bilans.
-
Fongecif Ile-de-France
- Training Counselor
1997 - 2000
This organization offers career change and vocational training opportunities for
employees.
Met with clients to develop a training plan and proposal. Presented each clientʼs
training proposal to the Review Board and advocated on clientʼs behalf.
INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE
-
Cartier International
- Human Resources Associate Director
Paris
1997 - 1997
Responsible for Training and Development - Managed the recruiting function, with a
focus on college recruiting for international internships and assignments.
-
GE Information Services
- Human Resources Manager
1992 - 1996
Managed the day-to-day operations for the French affiliate. Assisted the Western
Europe HR Manager with all aspects of compensation, benefits, recruiting, selection,
training and professional development for three European countries (France,
Belgium and Holland).
-
Leica France
- Human Resources Specialist
1989 - 1992
Assisted the HR Manager with all aspects of HR duties. Significantly improved the
effectiveness of payroll and administrative processes. Led the implementation of a
HR database.