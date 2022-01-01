Annelise VIALE

Professionnelle du développement des RH et du conseil en gestion de carrières à forte dimension internationale, j'interviens dans les domaines suivants:



- Recrutement par approche directe de cadres supérieurs et dirigeants

- Accompagnement et Coaching Carrière de cadres et dirigeants

- Outplacement

- Coaching d'expatriés et de leurs conjoints

- Coaching inter-culturel

- Evaluation RH: sélection, détection et développement des talents

- Formation: conception et animation d'ateliers et séminaires



Mes compétences :

Gestion des talents

Ressources humaines

Recrutement

Coaching

Accompagnement

Sourcing

Conseil

Formation

Management

Talent management