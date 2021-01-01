Menu

Anouar IAAICH

Villeneuve-d'Ascq

En résumé

IT consultant/Expert with leadership and management mindset, and involved in different functionalities (Delivery Manager, Project Manager, ... ) in the areas of :
- Supply Chain Management
- Electronic Banking
- Entertainment industry: Theater, Cinema and Media

Team Management: Training / Capacity building, Coaching, Facilitation, HR, Communication
Strategic Management: Marketing Strategy, Corporate Communication, Strategic Analysis, Innovation strategy, Project Management, Delivery Manager, Human Development, Customer relationship management.

Demonstrated ability to promote products and services, capitalize on natural leadership talents to steer teams to achieve their corporate goals with creative and proactive thinking.

Certified Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) V2, V3 & V4.

Tony Buzan licensed instructor in Mind Mapping, Creativity, Innovation and iMindMap

IT environment :
WMS GOLD Stock, ATLAS, LOGIFLEG et LOGIFISH, Mapping, Java, PL/SQL, C/ProC, UNIX, JAVA (J2EE), Oracle, Automic Dollar Universe, Scripting Shell., Putty, Mantis, Remedy, Easyvista, Redmine

Entreprises

  • Calyans - Directeur Associé

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq (59491) 2021 - maintenant En charge de l'ensemble des sujets stratégiques, Business, opérationnels, financiers et de développement pour faire de Calyans le Champion Européen et Africain de la digitalisation des entrepôts.

  • Calyans - Chef de projets IT Supply Chain

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq (59491) 2020 - 2021

  • HP-CDG IT Services Maroc - Responsable Support / Chef de projet

    Sala Al Jadida 2009 - 2019 o Management d’une équipe de 7 personnes (ingénieurs études et développement - ETP)
    o Gestion du projet GOLD, Pilotage et suivi des demandes d’intervention et d’évolution.
    o Mise en place des stratégies de migration des entrepôts clients vers l’ERP GOLD.
    o Encadrer et Former l’équipe du support N1 sur les différents aspects du métier de la gestion logistique et de l’ERP
    o Garant de la qualité des livrables suivant le modèle CMMI (Capability Maturity Model + Integration)
    o Maintenance corrective et évolutive de l’ERP G.O.L.D.
    o Rédaction et mise à jour des spécifications fonctionnelles et techniques
    o Planifier et mettre en place les moyens nécessaires au bon déroulement des tests.
    Team Management : Gestion de projet, Formation/renforcement des capacités, Coaching, facilitation, RH et Communication
    Technologies utilisées: PLSQL (Avancé) / ProC (Avancé), UNIX (hpx), Oracle 9.i/10g (Avancé), WMS Gold Stock et ERP Gold Central

  • L’office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) - Analyste, développeur

    2007 - maintenant Description du projet:

    Mise en place d’un plan de secours des bases de données SQL Server 2000 de l’ONHYM

    Technologies utilisées:

    - SQL Server 7.0, 2000 et 2005, MySQL
    - Java (J2EE), Visuel Basic 6.0 et .NET, C/C++/C#
    - IDE: Eclipse 3.1.
    - Réseaux : Normes OSI, TCP/IP, Réseaux locaux
    - Méthodes : UML

  • Hightech Paymen Systems - Ingénieur Monéticien

    2007 - 2009 - Développement et maintenance des systèmes monétique de toutes les banques cliente d’HPS au niveau national et international.
    - Assistance Client des Modules FrontEnd de PowerCard à UPS – Egypte.
    - Implémentation de la partie FrontEnd de PowerCard à Universal Payment System – Kuwait.
    - Assistance et maintenance du produit PowerCard à la CBAO - Sénégal.

    Tools used : Oracle9i, 10g, Oracle Forms, Oracle Reports, PL/SQL, C/Proc, UNIX

Formations

  • Université Amiens Picardie Jules Verne

    Amiens (80000) 2012 - 2014 Master M2 MIAGE Systèmes d'Information Multimédia et Internet

  • Ecole Marocaine Des Sciences D'Ingenieur (Casablanca , Rabat, Marrakech)

    Casablanca , Rabat, Marrakech 2005 - 2007 MIAGE

