Anouar IAAICH

IT consultant/Expert with leadership and management mindset, and involved in different functionalities (Delivery Manager, Project Manager, ... ) in the areas of :

- Supply Chain Management

- Electronic Banking

- Entertainment industry: Theater, Cinema and Media



Team Management: Training / Capacity building, Coaching, Facilitation, HR, Communication

Strategic Management: Marketing Strategy, Corporate Communication, Strategic Analysis, Innovation strategy, Project Management, Delivery Manager, Human Development, Customer relationship management.



Demonstrated ability to promote products and services, capitalize on natural leadership talents to steer teams to achieve their corporate goals with creative and proactive thinking.



Certified Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) V2, V3 & V4.



Tony Buzan licensed instructor in Mind Mapping, Creativity, Innovation and iMindMap



IT environment :

WMS GOLD Stock, ATLAS, LOGIFLEG et LOGIFISH, Mapping, Java, PL/SQL, C/ProC, UNIX, JAVA (J2EE), Oracle, Automic Dollar Universe, Scripting Shell., Putty, Mantis, Remedy, Easyvista, Redmine