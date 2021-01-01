Menu

Anouar ZELATTI

  • IT Business Analyst
  • Sauermann Group
Bordeaux

En résumé

Master's Degree in Information Systems management.
Professional experience in ERP management (QAD EE/ MFGPRO) with exhaustive skills in supply chain and Sales, process optimization and continuous improvement especially in the automotive and electronics industry.
Strong analytical discipline and time management, focusing on achieving goals, Ability to work in a team and develop strategic thinking.

Mes compétences :
Analyse de données
Développement
Visual Basic for Applications
Microsoft Office
EDI
MFGPRO
ERP
Logistique
QAD 2012EE 2014EE 2016EE

Entreprises

  • Sauermann Group - IT Business Analyst

    Informatique | Bordeaux 2017 - maintenant - Contribute to the roll-out of QAD2016 EE and its add-ons worldwide
    - Perform structured system analysis and effort estimations.
    - Analyse and document business requirements / change requests / business processes, take part in feasibility studies.
    - Help BPO and key users to design new process and implementing new features of ERP QAD 2016 EE.
    - Support test case design and definition of acceptance criteria.
    - Monitor QAD issue List and deal with the external hotline to fix bugs.
    - Handle technical settings and tests into ERP QAD 2016EE.
    - Design and figure out technical solutions for local gaps and countries specificities.

  • Asteelflash Group (Neuilly-Plaisance) - Global ERP Business Analyst - Supply Chain & Sales

    Informatique | Neuilly Plaisance 2015 - 2017 - Maintain the relationship between the business operational needs and technology delivery for QAD 2014 E.E.
    - Capture of business requirement and production of the corresponding specification.
    - Perform full Tests for delivered customizations.
    - Review and document business processes and propose changes to improve business performance.
    - Contribute to design the ERP architecture and Core Model in QAD 2104 E.E.
    - Resolve business questions and problems during software development to secure a coherent solution design.
    - Setup and maintain control processes and workflow in alignment with the group policy.
    - Provide weekly updates to project managers detailing progress against milestones, status updates, risks and dependencies.
    - Ensure IT leader role for the supply chain and logistics area during ERP implementation project.
    - Provide Level 03 technical support.
    - Manage the initial handover and knowledge transfer to Regional Key Users.

  • Lear Corporation - QAD MFG/PRO System Advanced Key User

    Informatique | Southfield 2010 - 2015 - Manage QAD MFG/PRO system and associated systems ( FTP, ESOMS…).
    - Train, Assit and Follow users on the use of the system, establishment and implementation of training plans.
    - Develop and improve Way of Working.
    - Ensure itegration of EDI customers and suppliers, Detect and report Ecomerce errors.
    - Treat and explain system anomalies.
    - Monitor and report wrong parameters ( Procurement, Distribution, Engeneering, Manufacturing…).
    - Report inventory descripancies and ask for actions (matching).
    - Help users for massive integration.
    - Design new crystal Report queries to meet with users needs.
    - Design Excel macros to reduce workload.
    - Access right reveiw - check options by users.
    - Revise, maintain, and update batch process books.
    - Check ESDB "European Supplier Data Base" integration errors (ITEM, ITEM Supplier, COST...).
    - Ensure new patches/custos are well tested and implemented.

Formations

  • ISG (Tunis)

    Tunis 2003 - 2009 Maitrise

