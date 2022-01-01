Retail
Anthony CHAPLAIN
Anthony CHAPLAIN
CHARTRES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Asco sas
- Chef de Projet
2014 - maintenant
Asco Joucomatic
- Responsable Magasin et Gestion de Stock
2012 - 2014
Asco Joucomatic
- Ingénieur Méthodes Logistiques et Amélioration continue
2010 - 2012
Valeo Thermique Moteur Reims (51)
- Ingénieur Logistiques
2008 - 2009
Formations
Université Reims Champagne Ardenne Master LGF
Reims
2008 - 2009
Logistique
Institut Superieur De Promotion Industrielle (Chalons En Champagne)
Chalons En Champagne
2007 - 2008
Responsable en Gestion d’unité de production
Université Bordeaux 1 Sciences Et Technologies
Agen
2005 - 2006
Management de Production
Université Orléans
Orleans
2003 - 2005
Organisation et Génie de la Production
Réseau
Alexandra SHLYUSHINSKAIA
Florent MORET
Geoffrey OLEK
Jean DUMESNIL
Jean-François CAMUS
Jonathan MASSINI
Julien BERTON
Julien COLSON
Olivier HAY
Thomas JOLY
