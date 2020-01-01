Menu

Anthony SAILHAN

MONTPELLIER

Expérience internationale

Entreprises

  • Clip Industrie, France - ERP projects manager

    2011 - 2012 Accounts manager. Software, hardware and IT-IS tools integration : supply chain, sales, purchase, manufacturing, quality improvement, finance, business intelligence. Consultancy upon change/process management and industrial performance.

  • VietMoney, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam - ERP Consultant - Project Manager

    2010 - 2011 In charge to link the core business software (220 users, 12 sites, Mac/iPhone/Apple) with ERP Lemon3 (module finance / accounting, 6 users, Windows) for this consumer finance’s company, leader in Mekong Delta. Audits & specifications upon IT and HR protocols. Involved in quality improvement & process change.

  • TBR group, Toulouse, France - ERP consultant - Project manager

    2009 - 2009 Manufacturing execution system implementation (Clipper, Sage L100, Windows) : sales/distribution, supply chain/operations, finance/accounting.
    Change management and process upgrade (ISO 9001:2008)

  • Magnus (groupe Berger-Levrault), Toulouse, France - IT Manager - Supervisor

    2008 - 2008 Sales/Marketing information system implementation for Berger-Levrault company : Sphinx, CRM Dynamics Nav, Windows.
    Marketing operations management : quantitative/qualitative studies integration, call center support, related analytics and reporting.

  • Freelance, France - IT consultant

    2004 - maintenant Mostly websites : development (PHP/MySQL/Ajax), integration (CMS like Wordpress, Drupal, Joomla, Spip, Dotclear, CMS made simple....), webranking and analytics.
    Software sourcing & testing.
    Business engineering.

    In English :
    - Trading in Thailand : http://www.franco-thai.co.th
    - Swimming Pool Maintenance Toulouse France : http://lepisciniste.fr/?lang=en

    In French :
    - Complete review and tutorials to build, renovate, maintain and enjoy your swimming pool : http://piscineinfoservice.com/
    - Real Estate Agency at the bottom of the Pyrenees, France : http://immo09.net
    - Real Estate Construction and Renovation Paris, France : http://loftrenov.fr

  • Unilog IT Services, Paris, France - Software engineer

    2000 - 2003 Software maintenance and development for Renault SA (cars/trucks engineering and construction) : sales/distribution, supply chain/operations, finance/accounting.
    Mainframe IBM (SQL, Cobol/DB2, PL-SQL/Oracle) and Windows (Visual Basic, Access, Excel macros)

  • UTM - Social / marketing studies

    1998 - 1999 Requirements studies to set up a Children's house, Pamiers area, 20 000ppl (Toulouse-South area).
    European regulations impacts (Bachelors-Masters-Doctorates diplomas reform) on Albi campus, 2500 students.

    Other jobs and professional interests :
    Buildings renovation technician (2006, 2007). Sales/distribution in retail (2005, 2006). Teacher assistant and librarian in a high school (1999-2000 and 2005-2007). Tourist guide (summers 96, 97, 99). Animator in social fondation (1996).

Formations

  • EI.CESI - Ecole D'Ingénieurs Du CESI

    Toulouse 2008 - 2009 Master's degree

    ERP, software, business engineering, industrial process, change management

  • Université De Toulouse-Le-Mirail (Toulouse II)

    Toulouse 1998 - 1999 Master's degree

    Public administration, territorial engineering, social development, statistic/marketing studies

  • University Of Helsinki (Helsinki)

    Helsinki 1997 - 1998 ERASMUS / Bachelor + master 1

    social sciences, political sciences, HTML - "Et un, et deux et trois euros..." - Mémoire sur la citoyenneté européenne

