Anthony SAILHAN

-
Clip Industrie, France
- ERP projects manager
2011 - 2012
Accounts manager. Software, hardware and IT-IS tools integration : supply chain, sales, purchase, manufacturing, quality improvement, finance, business intelligence. Consultancy upon change/process management and industrial performance.
-
VietMoney, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam
- ERP Consultant - Project Manager
2010 - 2011
In charge to link the core business software (220 users, 12 sites, Mac/iPhone/Apple) with ERP Lemon3 (module finance / accounting, 6 users, Windows) for this consumer finance’s company, leader in Mekong Delta. Audits & specifications upon IT and HR protocols. Involved in quality improvement & process change.
-
TBR group, Toulouse, France
- ERP consultant - Project manager
2009 - 2009
Manufacturing execution system implementation (Clipper, Sage L100, Windows) : sales/distribution, supply chain/operations, finance/accounting.
Change management and process upgrade (ISO 9001:2008)
-
Magnus (groupe Berger-Levrault), Toulouse, France
- IT Manager - Supervisor
2008 - 2008
Sales/Marketing information system implementation for Berger-Levrault company : Sphinx, CRM Dynamics Nav, Windows.
Marketing operations management : quantitative/qualitative studies integration, call center support, related analytics and reporting.
-
Freelance, France
- IT consultant
2004 - maintenant
Mostly websites : development (PHP/MySQL/Ajax), integration (CMS like Wordpress, Drupal, Joomla, Spip, Dotclear, CMS made simple....), webranking and analytics.
Software sourcing & testing.
Business engineering.
In English :
- Trading in Thailand : http://www.franco-thai.co.th
- Swimming Pool Maintenance Toulouse France : http://lepisciniste.fr/?lang=en
In French :
- Complete review and tutorials to build, renovate, maintain and enjoy your swimming pool : http://piscineinfoservice.com/
- Real Estate Agency at the bottom of the Pyrenees, France : http://immo09.net
- Real Estate Construction and Renovation Paris, France : http://loftrenov.fr
-
Unilog IT Services, Paris, France
- Software engineer
2000 - 2003
Software maintenance and development for Renault SA (cars/trucks engineering and construction) : sales/distribution, supply chain/operations, finance/accounting.
Mainframe IBM (SQL, Cobol/DB2, PL-SQL/Oracle) and Windows (Visual Basic, Access, Excel macros)
-
UTM
- Social / marketing studies
1998 - 1999
Requirements studies to set up a Children's house, Pamiers area, 20 000ppl (Toulouse-South area).
European regulations impacts (Bachelors-Masters-Doctorates diplomas reform) on Albi campus, 2500 students.
Other jobs and professional interests :
Buildings renovation technician (2006, 2007). Sales/distribution in retail (2005, 2006). Teacher assistant and librarian in a high school (1999-2000 and 2005-2007). Tourist guide (summers 96, 97, 99). Animator in social fondation (1996).