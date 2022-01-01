Anthony TEODORCZUK

Menu

I have been working in the refining sector since the late nineties. I spent the final year of my Imperial College chemical engineering degree on exchange at the ENSIGC at Toulouse. Following this I completed the refining masters program at the IFP (ENSPM with sandwich placement at Elf Feyzin refinery) before joining Shell UK in 1997. While with Shell I worked at three different locations (Stanlow UK, Brisbane Australia, Berre France) in a variety of operations and technology positions. When Shell sold the Berre refinery to Lyondellbasell I elected to stay in France intially as FCC field technologist followed by a role as refinery economist.
I currently live in Aix En Provence and am married with one daughter.

  • Lyondellbasell (LBI) Berre Refinery - Refinery Economist

    2010 - maintenant Refinery Economist & Back Up Crude Scheduler / Purchaser
    Responsibility for margin analysis, refinery and crude optimization

  • Shell France / LBI Berre Refinery - Zone II (FCC, Claus, Merox) Field Technologist

    2007 - 2010 Zone II operating technologist: process engineer with responsibility for
    optimization of FCC, Claus, Merox, Merichem, Amine units. Coordination of the zone during the absence of head of ops.

  • Shell France Berre Refinery - Utilities Technologist

    2005 - 2007 Utilities Technologist, including responsibility for development of site
    emissions masterplan (preparing 2008/10 Dust, NOx & SO2).

  • Shell UK Stanlow Refinery - Secondary Processes Technologist (HDS, Lubeoil)

    2002 - 2005 Process engineer with responsibility for optimization of HDS2 and HVI / Base-oil units (HVU, PDI, FEU, MDU).

  • Shell Australia, Pinkenba Terminal, Brisbane - Unit Manager / Process Engineer

    1998 - 2002 Responsibility for bitumen plant supervision - annual operating budget of 4Mln$, staff of 10 and production of 70 kT bitumen for Queensland market

  • Shell UK, Stanlow Refinery - Project technologist

    1997 - 1998 Development of refinery wide projects from BOD to commissioning stage

