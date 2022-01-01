Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Anthony TRIPARD
Anthony TRIPARD
PARIS - LA DÉFENSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Euler Hermes France
- Arbitre Senior
2010 - maintenant
Branche Papier-Textile-Chimie
Euler Hermes France
- Responsable Régional
1997 - 2010
Suivi des Risques sur les régions Champagne Ardennes puis Normandie
Formations
ESC Bordeaux (Talence)
Talence
1993 - 1996
Réseau
Andre DOTTE
Bich-Lan MARCHESI
Cyrille MESEDEM
Emily SIONNIERE
Jean-Baptiste GERNO
Matthieu TANRET
Nicolas DROUILLY
Olivier GODEMENT
Pascale PLISSON
