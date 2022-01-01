Menu

Antoine CORMERY

KREMLIN BICETRE

En résumé

I'm currently looking for a 6 months internship, starting on June 2017, in mobile development (iOS, watchOS, tvOS, Android...), based in Canada or USA.

I’m a French student in computer science engineering, following the EPITA Engineering school program (France) and UQAC (Quebec, Canada, as part of double degree program). I also joined the French startup IDOPIC (based in Paris) as Swift developer, to create a new tvOS and iOS version of Sweebi app. Previously, I was mobile developer at 3IE and teacher assistant at EPITA.

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
LaTeX
Objective-C
C#
HTML
C
Linux
PHP
XML
Développement iOS
C++
Mac OS X
Java
Développement Android
UNIX
OCaml
Programmation orientée objet
SQL
Cassandra

Entreprises

  • IDOPIC - Swift Developer (Remote, Freelance)

    2016 - maintenant Development of a new version of iOS (2.*) and tvOS Sweebi app
    Full redesign of the UI part (Snapchat style)
    Work performed in collaboration with developers, designer and marketing teams

  • 3IE - Institut d'Innovation Informatique de l'EPITA - Mobile developer

    Le Kremlin Bicêtre 2015 - 2016 Development of multiple mobile apps using Swift, Objective-C and Java
    Project realised in integrated team, with the 3IE iOS and Android teams
    Meetings with clients, participated to technical decisions and students recruitment project

  • EPITA - Teacher Assistant

    Villejuif 2014 - 2015 Teaching OCaml and C# programming language to first grade students at EPITA
    Sharing the basic concept of recursive, object oriented and modular programming
    Making classes, writing and correcting of practical and exam

  • Bull - Internship

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2014 - 2014 Mise en place d'une plate-forme de démonstration pour le traitement, l'analyse et la restitution de logs

Formations

