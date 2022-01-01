Menu

Antoine CROQUELOIS

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Finance

Entreprises

  • CEO / CFO Advisory - Consulting

    Paris 2019 - maintenant

  • NCI - Directeur de Particpations

    Saint-André-sur-Orne 2019 - maintenant NCI, acteur majeur du capital investissement régional, investit des compétences et des fonds propres dans des projets de création, de développement et de transmission d’entreprises. Avec une croissance historique à deux chiffres et 200M€ sous gestion (confiés par des investisseurs institutionnels publics et privés), NCI concilie finance et développement économique

  • ImaKumo - Group CFO

    Paris 2017 - 2018 ImaKumo is a consulting company in Information Technology with offices in Paris, Nantes, Strasbourg, Geneva, Lausanne, Zurich, Brussels, London and Singapore.

    As a ServiceNow preferred partner since 2010 in France, we support you in your IT and non-IT projects. Experts of American editors ServiceNow and Bomgar, our business focuses on the following areas: expertise, training and integration services to align your IT services with the business needs.

  • GROUPE CASSIOPAE - CFO

    PARIS 2010 - 2016

  • INFOPARC - Responsable Administratif et Financier

    2008 - 2010

  • ICARE (Groupe Europ Assistance) - Contrôleur de gestion

    Paris 2004 - 2008

