Antoine DEVICTOR

Blagnac 2014 - maintenantSupporting top-level business transformation initiatives fostering profitability & competitiveness through financial results:
Secured improvements on suppliers reactivity at Final Assembly Line, protecting and enabling A350 ramp-up
Contributed towards reduction of A350 recurring costs toward target with $10M on parts bought for manufacturing
Improved quality performance reducing the cost of non-conformity by 20%: business case and project coordination
Airbus Military
- Customer Program Director
Blagnac 2011 - 2014Managing a $2 Billion Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) program and interfacing with customers:
Led activities to meet program key objectives whilst interfacing with customers from contract signature to delivery
Contributed towards definition and negotiation of $35 Billion contract for US Air Force KC-45 Program with EADS-NA
Airbus Military
- Business Development Manager
Blagnac 2010 - 2011 Contributed towards the development of the A400M export market plan and company commercial plan
Led conferences, forums and air shows, presenting and promoting the company and its products
Airbus
- Program Coordinator
Blagnac 2007 - 2009 Led negotiations of the $24 Billion A400M contract with the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation
Coordinated and submitted offers for new products and aircraft functionalities
Built and implemented plans to achieve program milestones and contract requirements
Airbus
- Customer Support Senior Engineer
Blagnac 2004 - 2006 Created and led a strategic position coordinating engineering activities within Airbus customer services
Investigated and presented over 100 major in-service events analysing Flight Data Recorders
Led on-site aircraft troubleshooting missions managing on-site working parties to release aircraft on ground
Airbus
- Customer Support Engineer
Blagnac 2001 - 2003 Solved major technical subjects linked to aircraft systems and engines behaviours on all airbus programs
Supported airlines by providing technical assistance for their aircraft fleet
Led major technical investigations resulting in products improvements