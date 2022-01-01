Menu

Antoine DEVICTOR

Blagnac

En résumé

Real Estate Broker & Hospitality Entrepreneur

Entreprises

  • Airbus - Business Improver

    Blagnac 2014 - maintenant Supporting top-level business transformation initiatives fostering profitability & competitiveness through financial results:
     Secured improvements on suppliers reactivity at Final Assembly Line, protecting and enabling A350 ramp-up
     Contributed towards reduction of A350 recurring costs toward target with $10M on parts bought for manufacturing
     Improved quality performance reducing the cost of non-conformity by 20%: business case and project coordination

  • Airbus Military - Customer Program Director

    Blagnac 2011 - 2014 Managing a $2 Billion Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) program and interfacing with customers:
     Led activities to meet program key objectives whilst interfacing with customers from contract signature to delivery
     Contributed towards definition and negotiation of $35 Billion contract for US Air Force KC-45 Program with EADS-NA

  • Airbus Military - Business Development Manager

    Blagnac 2010 - 2011  Contributed towards the development of the A400M export market plan and company commercial plan
     Led conferences, forums and air shows, presenting and promoting the company and its products

  • Airbus - Program Coordinator

    Blagnac 2007 - 2009  Led negotiations of the $24 Billion A400M contract with the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation
     Coordinated and submitted offers for new products and aircraft functionalities
     Built and implemented plans to achieve program milestones and contract requirements

  • Airbus - Customer Support Senior Engineer

    Blagnac 2004 - 2006  Created and led a strategic position coordinating engineering activities within Airbus customer services
     Investigated and presented over 100 major in-service events analysing Flight Data Recorders
     Led on-site aircraft troubleshooting missions managing on-site working parties to release aircraft on ground

  • Airbus - Customer Support Engineer

    Blagnac 2001 - 2003  Solved major technical subjects linked to aircraft systems and engines behaviours on all airbus programs
     Supported airlines by providing technical assistance for their aircraft fleet
     Led major technical investigations resulting in products improvements

  • SAFRAN - Flight Analyst Engineer

    Paris 2001 - 2001

Formations

  • INSEAD (European Institute Of Business Administration)

    Fontainebleau 2012 - 2012 Management Acceleration Program (MAP) - 2012
    Degree program focusing on leadership and commercial business

  • Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Daytona Beach Florida)

    Daytona Beach Florida 1998 - 2000 M.S (Master Of Science), Engineering

    GPA 4.0/4.0 with distinction

  • Ecole EPF

    Sceaux 1996 - 2000 MS (Master Of Science / Engineering Degree)

    Ecole Polytechnique d'Ingénieurs
Annuaire des membres :