Menu

Antoine ERBACHER

KUALA LUMPUR

En résumé

Deep knowledge in Power Generation business, worldwide.
Certified Project Management Professional (PMP)® by Project Management Institute (PMI) in December 2015.
Rigorous, team working, global and multicultural environments. Good experience of Asia and its cultural aspects. Large, international and complex projects management. ( > 1B Eur)
Trained for the Situational Leadership® and attended in November 2016 to the MDC-FIO course ("Manager Development Course - Figure It Out !) at GE Crotonville facility, US.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft office
Ms project
Word
Excel
Powerpoint
Powerpoint et Word
GAP
Woodward
Intouch
Autocad
Project
Nuclear
Nucléaire
International
Mécanique
Ingénieur
Gaz
Management
Automatique
PMP

Entreprises

  • GE Power - Regional Project Execution Office Malaysia Leader for GE Power Steam Power Systems, PMP®

    2016 - maintenant Regional Leader for GE Power - Steam Power Systems Business - Projects Execution and supporting Tendering.

  • GE Power - PROJECT DIRECTOR - Steam Business (Kuala-Lumpur), PMP®

    2016 - maintenant

  • GE Power - DEPUTY PROJECT DIRECTOR - Steam Business (Kuala-Lumpur), PMP®

    2015 - 2016 Same as below

  • Alstom Power - DEPUTY PROJECT DIRECTOR - Steam Business (Kuala-Lumpur)

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2013 - 2015 From 1st July 2013 until 31st October 2015.
    On-shore Deputy Project Director located in Kuala-Lumpur, Malaysia.
    Project : TANJUNG BIN 4 - 1,000MW coal-fired, Malaysia.
    Scope: Full ECP (turn-key) Supercritical boiler. Budget > 1B Euro.

  • ALSTOM POWER - PROJECT MANAGER - Steam Business (Belfort)

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2011 - 2013 From 1st July 2011 till 1st July 2013.
    Off-shore Project Manager located in Belfort within Power Steam Plant Business, Alstom Power Systems.
    Project : MANJUNG 4 - 1000MW coal-fired, Malaysia.
    Scope: Full ECP (turn-key) Supercritical boiler. Budget > 1B Euro.

  • ALSTOM POWER - PROJECT MANAGER - Steam Business (Levallois)

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2007 - 2011 Within Alstom Power located in Levallois.

    From Oct-10 till 1st July 2011:
    Project Director (same project as herebelow)

    From Sept-09 till Oct-10:
    Deputy Project Director. EPEC (turn-key) Contract for Coal-fired power plant based in New-Caledonia. Scope : 2 x pulverised coal boilers, 2 steam turbines, auxiliaries,BOP , piping, Erection and Commissioning. Consortium with Australian partner. Range = 2 x 55MW. Amount : 150M€.

    From May-09 till Nov-09:
    Project Manager of 2 nuclear projects :
    - Supply of 2 new nuclear turbines based in China. Scope of supply : Two full sets of steam turbine and auxiliaries. Range = 1000MW. Amount : 55M€. (Ling Ao 2)
    - Supply of 6 new nuclear turbines based in China. Scope of supply : 18 rotors of steam turbine and auxiliaries. Range = 1000MW. Amount : 75M€. (Ningde, Fuqing, FanJiaShan)


    From May-08 till Sept-09:
    Project Manager for the retrofit of one Nuclear Power Plant based in Sweden. (Oskarshamn 3) Scope of supply : One full package Steam turbine. Range = 1465MW. Amount : 60M€.

    From Oct-07 to May-08:
    Deputy Project Manager. 15 projects [Small steam turbines < 35MW] under warranty after PAC.
    Follow-up litigation process (Injunction proceedings) of 6 projects. Contacts with internal legal counsel, insurers, lawyers, legal experts...


    Skills developped:
    - Energy industry: nuclear - conventional island, Rotating machines, steam turbines, coal-fired power plant, dust & particulates in flue gas emissions.
    - Customer relationship, contract management
    - Rigorous, communication, autonomy in a complex and worldwide environment
    - Team working

  • ASSYSTEM - Ingénieur

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2007 Ingénieur Contrôle / Commande en prestation de service.
    Mission de 19 mois en tant qu'ingénieur d’études au Centre d’Ingénierie de GDF (GRTgaz), Service Electricité Automatisme.

    Projet : Augmentation de la capacité de compression d’une station de compression de gaz. Ajout de deux électrocompresseurs et interfaçage avec l’existant. (France, 4 ans, ~55M€)

  • ICG (Industrial Controls Group) - Ingénieur de projet

    2003 - 2006 Ingénieur projets chez ICG, bureau d’ingénierie partenaire de Woodward. Modernisation de systèmes de contrôle / commande pour turbomachines.

    Responsable de projet : Modernisation de 9 turbines à gaz. (Algérie, 11 mois, 1.6M€)

    Autres activités :
    - Modernisation de système vibratoire (6 turbines à gaz, Emirats Arabes Unis, 6 mois, 500k€).
    - Modernisation de régulation pour turbine à vapeur (TOTAL France, 3 mois, 250k€).
    - Etudes, conseils, accompagnement client sur cogénération (France, turbine gaz General Electric LM6000).
    - Contrat de maintenance de systèmes de contrôle / commande turbines (France, Cofathec).
    - Assistance sur régulateur turbine à vapeur. (Usine d’incinération France).

  • CNES - Assistant chargé d'affaires

    Toulouse 2003 - 2003 Stage de fin d'études - 3 mois

    Chargé d’affaires en Bureau d’études. Stage de 3 mois au Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales (CNES), KOUROU en Guyane. Modélisation du Bâtiment d’assemblage d’ARIANE 5.

Formations

Réseau